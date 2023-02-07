Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
food-safety.com
Salmonella in Chicken Increasingly Resistant to Critical Antibiotics, USDA-FSIS Reports
In recent years, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among Salmonella serotypes of public health concern worsened regarding critical antibiotics, according to a recent report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS). The report highlights multi-year trends for Salmonella AMR from data collected by the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System (NARMS) during 2014–2019.
