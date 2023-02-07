Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Essence
On First Day Of Black History Month, College Board Releases AP African American Studies Curriculum
Despite pushback, the College Board is forging ahead with its pilot AP course and talked to ESSENCE about the curriculum, just in time for Black History Month. On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board unveiled the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Vox
The controversy over AP African American studies, explained
Fabiola Cineas covers race and policy as a reporter for Vox. Before that, she was an editor and writer at Philadelphia magazine, where she covered business, tech, and the local economy. When the College Board began developing its AP African American studies class amid the social justice uprisings of 2020,...
BET
Harvard Faculty Speak Out Against AP African American Studies Ban
Harvard faculty and students are speaking out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on African American Studies. According to The Harvard Crimson, Harvard Graduate School of Education professor Meira L. Levinson said, “It’s important to recognize that this is an African American Studies course that’s being proposed, and not just an African American history class that’s being proposed. There’s a growing body of research that is pretty clear that these courses can have really important effects — positive effects — on kids’ learning, kids’ attendance, kids’ graduation rates, kids’ sense of self-confidence, self-efficacy.”
Prof. Franciska Coleman (Wisconsin) on "The Anatomy of Cancel Culture," Now at the Journal of Free Speech Law
In this paper, I undertake a qualitative exploration of how social regulation of speech works in practice on university campuses, and of the extent to which social regulation in practice affirms or undermines the stereotypes and caricatures that characterize the cancel-culture wars. I first summarize the two narratives that anchor...
Before The College Board And Ron DeSantis, There Was The General Education Board And John D Rockefeller, Sr (Opinion)
Ron DeSantis wasn't the first in American history to dictate that his "Western values" determine the course of education, particularly in matters concerning race. The College Board wasn't the first group to cave to the pressure when they totally revised their AP Black History Course to meet the needs of bigots.
Essence
Yale University Honors Young Black Girl Wrongly Reported To Police Over Science Project
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was awarded the title of "donor scientist" after donating her personal lantern fly collection to Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History. The Yale School of Public Health recently honored a nine-year Black girl from New Jersey for her efforts to help curb the presence of an invasive species known as the spotted lantern fly in her hometown of Caldwell.
