Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Vox

The controversy over AP African American studies, explained

Fabiola Cineas covers race and policy as a reporter for Vox. Before that, she was an editor and writer at Philadelphia magazine, where she covered business, tech, and the local economy. When the College Board began developing its AP African American studies class amid the social justice uprisings of 2020,...
24/7 Wall St.

Where The 25 Richest American Billionaires Went to College

Is going to a prestigious university the key to getting rich? All 25 of the richest Americans attended at least some college, and most graduated. To determine where America’s richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes‘ real time billionaire’s ranking, a snapshot of wealth in October 2022. Alma […]
BET

Harvard Faculty Speak Out Against AP African American Studies Ban

Harvard faculty and students are speaking out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on African American Studies. According to The Harvard Crimson, Harvard Graduate School of Education professor Meira L. Levinson said, “It’s important to recognize that this is an African American Studies course that’s being proposed, and not just an African American history class that’s being proposed. There’s a growing body of research that is pretty clear that these courses can have really important effects — positive effects — on kids’ learning, kids’ attendance, kids’ graduation rates, kids’ sense of self-confidence, self-efficacy.”
Essence

Yale University Honors Young Black Girl Wrongly Reported To Police Over Science Project

Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was awarded the title of "donor scientist" after donating her personal lantern fly collection to Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History. The Yale School of Public Health recently honored a nine-year Black girl from New Jersey for her efforts to help curb the presence of an invasive species known as the spotted lantern fly in her hometown of Caldwell.
