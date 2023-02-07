Harvard faculty and students are speaking out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on African American Studies. According to The Harvard Crimson, Harvard Graduate School of Education professor Meira L. Levinson said, “It’s important to recognize that this is an African American Studies course that’s being proposed, and not just an African American history class that’s being proposed. There’s a growing body of research that is pretty clear that these courses can have really important effects — positive effects — on kids’ learning, kids’ attendance, kids’ graduation rates, kids’ sense of self-confidence, self-efficacy.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO