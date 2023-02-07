ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Postseason Tonight (2/11) on KWBG

Class 2A Regional Girls Basketball tonight on AM1590/FM 101.5 and kwbg.com as 6-15 Ogden travels to 11-10 ACGC. Game time tonight at 7:30pm, we’ll take to the air around 7:25pm. Winner travels to #7 Treynor on February 14th.
