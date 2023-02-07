Read full article on original website
Alpine School District tables boundary discussion amid studying impacts
The Alpine School District board met Tuesday night to discuss several topics, opting to continue a discussion into how policies about school boundaries could affect school programs. In a letter to parents sent on Dec. 8, the school board stated that as a result of the bond failing to pass...
Utah immigrant task force proposes steps to better integrate ‘New Americans’
SALT LAKE CITY — A group tasked with crafting a strategy to help better integrate immigrants into the fabric of Utah proposes increasing English-language study offerings and boosting efforts to naturalize those who are eligible for U.S. citizenship. The New American Task Force, operating under the auspices of the...
North Sanpete School District selects new assistant superintendent
Last week, the announcement was made that Principal Rena Orton would be taking over the job of assistant superintendent for the North Sanpete School District on July 1. Principal Orton was selected by a committee from the North Sanpete School District to become the assistant. She has been principal of the Mt. Pleasant Elementary for the past 15 years. She also served as a teacher for 10 years before becoming principal.
