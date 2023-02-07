Last week, the announcement was made that Principal Rena Orton would be taking over the job of assistant superintendent for the North Sanpete School District on July 1. Principal Orton was selected by a committee from the North Sanpete School District to become the assistant. She has been principal of the Mt. Pleasant Elementary for the past 15 years. She also served as a teacher for 10 years before becoming principal.

MOUNT PLEASANT, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO