Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
msn.com
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
Precolonial Black Africa
Precolonial Black Africa is an important part of the history and understanding of the African continent. It is a period that contrasts greatly with the view of Africa in books written by Europeans and Arabs after colonization. Precolonial Black Africa was comprised of many diverse societies, most notably those in West Africa which had feudal structures similar to those found in Europe at the time. These African societies had their own unique cultures, beliefs, and political systems which allowed them to thrive for centuries prior to European involvement on the continent.
Futurism
China Growing Pigs in Huge High Rise Buildings
China is constructing giant towers with dozens of stories to farm pigs, The New York Times reports, in a massive drive to get the country's animal supplies caught up with demand and stabilize prices in the country. The small rural town of Ezhou in central China, for instance, constructed a...
Archaeologists Discover a Massive Sword That Protected Against the Devil
Not all weapons are meant to be used against other people. Some people in Japan believed that we needed them to fight evil spirits on occasion. During excavations of a 1,600-year-old burial mound near Tara, in the Saga prefecture, researchers discovered a 2.3-meter-long iron sword. The sword was so huge that scholars believe it was exclusively used to protect the corpse from evil spirits.
msn.com
Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes
According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
msn.com
Steel cut on third ballistic missile submarine
Work to build the UK nuclear deterrent programme's latest submarine has started. The first steel for the vessel Warspite has been cut at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. It is the third of four new Dreadnought class submarines being built to carry Trident ballistic missiles at an estimated cost...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise
A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
coinchapter.com
ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse
Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
Everything we know about the mysterious ‘objects’ shot down by US warplanes
US military fighter jets have been deployed four times within eight days to strike down a large suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and three smaller unidentified flying objects in the skies over Alaska, Lake Huron, and in the Yukon territory of Canada.Recovery operations are underway in both countries, and military officials have not speculated publicly whether the incidents are connected.For three days in a row, US military fighter jets brought down similar high-altitude objects, all within a week after a large airship, allegedly sent by China to spy on the US mainland, seized the national news agenda as it drifted...
The 6 Other World Powers With Aircraft Carriers
Beginning in the 19th century, the battleship was the symbol of a nation’s naval strength. These vessels displaced tens of thousands of tons, bore massive guns, and were cloaked with the thickest armor. But their day in the sun was brief, eclipsed by the introduction of aircraft carriers between the world wars. (These are the […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk to reveal human race ‘Master Plan 3’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced plans to reveal his “Master Plan 3” for the planet on March 1 which will include a “bright” future for humanity. Musk intends to share the presentation during the next Tesla shareholder meeting to unveil the next stage of efforts for his electric vehicle company.
Eerie Green 'Digital Rain' Filmed Moving Across The Sky
The strange scene was caught on camera last week.
Ancient Indian Temple Carved From Single Rock Keeps Being Credited to Aliens
Or ancient people are being underestimated, that's a possibility.
The Deepest Man-Made Hole On the Planet, the Kola Borehole, Recorded Nightmarish Howls and Sounds of Tormented Screaming
The erstwhile Soviet Union is credited with drilling the deepest hole on the planet which is named the Kola Superdeep Borehole. At an astounding depth of 40,000 feet, the hole which is located near the borders of Russia and Norway is equivalent to Mt. Everest and Mt. Fuji placed one atop the other.
Trail of Smoke Rings in the Sky Might Not be What People Expected
And it's certainly not "chemtrails".
From Earth to Mars: The Implications of Parfit's Teletransportation Experiment
A Classic Thought Experiment that Challenges the Concept of Identity. Derek Antony Parfit was a renowned British philosopher who was an expert in the fields of personal identity, rationality, and ethics. He is widely recognized as one of the most significant and impactful moral philosophers of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Based on the musings of some previous philosophers, he developed a hypothetical scenario (a “thought experiment”) designed to push the boundaries of our conceptualization of the self.
Comments / 0