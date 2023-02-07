Cupid’s Undie Run is a yearly charity run where participants, with a penchant for baring flesh in freezing temperatures, hit the streets in dozens of cities to raise money and awareness for those living with Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors. This year’s run is happening this weekend on Saturday, February 11. The festivities will begin at the DL at 11:30am with a party full of drinking and dancing to get participants hype for the mile-ish run around Pier 84 that will officially start at 2pm. Plus, a little alcohol blanket will come in handy when you’re stripped down to your “bedroom’s best.”And once you cross the finish line, it’ll be time for another dance party to celebrate. You can register as an individual or with a team on their website here. Registration is $45 per person. Not much of a runner? That’s okay! You can still show your support as a virtual runner or with a donation. Why is the run in your underwear? Their website explains it as so:

