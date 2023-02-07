Read full article on original website
Andrea Cervantez
3d ago
Stephanie was NOT cute at all. nor was Chyna but still Triple H should of called it off & made it clear...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
slamwrestling.net
The Undertaker reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt
We now know what The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) told Bray Wyatt on Raw XXX a few weeks ago. Speaking to Canada’s SportsNet about his career and his highly successful Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, Taker let the cat out of the bag about what transpired between the two when they crossed paths in the middle of the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role
John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!. The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants. DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
Khloé Kardashian Declares She's Spent Enough Time On Things That 'Didn't Feel Right' After Clearing Up Tristan Thompson Rumors
Khloé Kardashian made it clear she's leaving negative energy in the past. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 5, to share a cryptic quote about moving on after clearing up rumors she's back with cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson. "I've spent enough time on things that never felt right," the anonymous quote, shared on an all-black background, read. "I'm listening to my soul now."Kardashian also posted another interesting mantra earlier that day which read, "stop feeling bad for doing what's best for you." The tell-tale quotes come as the Good American co-founder made it...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
