ASHLAND, OR - The No. 10 Warrior women held on to their share of the top spot in the Cascade Conference with a hard-fought 77-67 victory over (RV) Southern Oregon. Maddie Holm posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in a contest where LC State shot more than 50 percent from the field.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO