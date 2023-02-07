Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis-Clark State Women Hold On for Victory Over Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, OR - The No. 10 Warrior women held on to their share of the top spot in the Cascade Conference with a hard-fought 77-67 victory over (RV) Southern Oregon. Maddie Holm posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in a contest where LC State shot more than 50 percent from the field.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Southern Oregon Pulls Away in Second Half to Take Down Warrior Men
ASHLAND, OR - A strong first half had LC State Men’s Basketball neck-and-neck with Southern Oregon on Friday, but the Raiders exploded for 52 points in the second half to defeat the Warriors 84-50. LC State falls to 12-13 overall and 9-10 in Cascade Conference play. “I thought we...
Comments / 1