Northampton County, PA

Pennsylvania cold cases under review for possible links to Bryan Kohberger

Investigators in Pennsylvania counties where Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger attended college are digging through cold case files for potential connections to the alleged killer. Kohberger, 28 — who was arrested in December in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students — previously studied at Northampton Community College and DeSales University, both in Pennsylvania. “Your natural question is to start wondering, ‘Is this guy wanted?'” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told KING 5 News this week. While authorities previously confirmed that Kohberger had no previous criminal records, Houck said he ordered his staff to review their local cold cases for...
Business partner charged in murder of missing Pennsylvania mother

Police charged the business partner of the missing Pennsylvania mother who was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave with first-degree murder. Blair Watts, 33, was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing 43-year-old Jennifer Brown and disposing of her body, police said.  Brown and Watts entered a business partnership together in late August, police said. The two planned on opening a restaurant called "Birdies Kitchen" in Phoenixville at the end of January, police said.  On the afternoon of Jan. 3 — the day before Brown disappeared — records show $17,000 worth of transfers were sent to accounts controlled by Watts...
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bensalem man sentenced to 20-51 years in prison for sextortion

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A Bensalem man found guilty of sexually extorting and harassing 15 victims over the course of several years learned his fate Thursday. Ian Pisarchuk, 27, will serve 20 years to 51 years in state prison. At his sentencing, victims and their families described the emotional damage...
Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you’re registered to vote, you’d be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
Aiden Fucci Issues Statement About Tristyn Bailey’s Brutal Murder

Aiden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his former schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from St. Johns, Florida. On Monday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea from not guilty to guilty ahead of jury selection in the high-profile case.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
