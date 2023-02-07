Police charged the business partner of the missing Pennsylvania mother who was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave with first-degree murder. Blair Watts, 33, was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing 43-year-old Jennifer Brown and disposing of her body, police said. Brown and Watts entered a business partnership together in late August, police said. The two planned on opening a restaurant called "Birdies Kitchen" in Phoenixville at the end of January, police said. On the afternoon of Jan. 3 — the day before Brown disappeared — records show $17,000 worth of transfers were sent to accounts controlled by Watts...

ROYERSFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO