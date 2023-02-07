Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in New MexicoBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'JM McBrideAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
3 APS schools receiving thousands from US Department of Education
In total, the Department of Education is doling out $63 million around the U.S.
Albuquerque, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque. The Valencia High School basketball team will have a game with St. Pius X High School on February 10, 2023, 18:00:00. The Valencia High School basketball team will have a game with St. Pius X High School on February 10, 2023, 18:00:00.
Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine …. University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate. See: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/explora-celebrates-x-studios-grand-opening/. No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/no-injuries-reported-in-corrales-balloon-crash/. Could hazing be involved in NMSU basketball pause?. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/sports/local-sports/nmsu-suspends-mens-basketball-season-report-says/. Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2023 celebration …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/friends-and-lovers-balloon-rally-2023-celebration-begins/
Study: Santa Fe ranks high among safe state capitals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Different has made a list ranking the state capitals of the U.S. on how safe they are. Santa Fe came in at number 20 in WalletHub’s 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More study. Each city on the list was ranked across four different dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, […]
NMSU suspends men’s basketball program; source says it’s related to hazing investigation
UPDATE: 02/11/23 3:53 P.M. Two NMSU players announce via Twitter they intend to transfer , following Friday's suspension of the men's basketball program. Freshman guard Shahar Lazar releasing a statement saying in part, "Having served several years in the Israeli military, I was raised on the values of excellence, discipline, respect, reliability and accountability. However, The post NMSU suspends men’s basketball program; source says it’s related to hazing investigation appeared first on KVIA.
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
Report: New Mexico State Season Suspended Due to Hazing Incident
The Aggies put their season on hold Friday night.
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Who paid for Solomon Pena’s campaign
Before he was accused of orchestrating the shootings at elected officials’ homes, he was able to court an influential New Mexico conservative. Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations
New Mexico State University is suspending its men’s basketball schedule indefinitely following unspecified allegations involving the coaching staff. According to a university statement shared via Colin Deaver of KTSM in El Paso, Texas, the allegations are not related to an incident Nov. 19 in which a New Mexico State player was involved in a fatal Read more... The post College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
PNM helping customers pay past-due electric bills
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, February 9. The assistance event will be held at the Barelas Community Center (801 Barelas SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance […]
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
