As the Edmonton Oilers look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, they are expected to be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. If they decide to go out and make a huge splash, Patrick Kane should be a name at the top of their list. He is a Chicago Blackhawks legend that will likely go down as one of the best players of the modern era, and still has a few years left in him. He has been the player near the top of most trade bait boards as we head toward the deadline and will have tons of interest if he decides to move on from Chicago. His highlight reel goals and immaculate stickhandling ability are just a couple of his best traits, but he is so much more than just that.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO