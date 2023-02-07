ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goingawesomeplaces.com

4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet

Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things

Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Lewicki-Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky. Bikes...
SEATTLE, WA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death

Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
capitolhillseattle.com

Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha

A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts

Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy