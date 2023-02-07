Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO