FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideMadison LeeSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
q13fox.com
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K to food bank
AUBURN, Wash. - The Fred Meyer store that recently sold a $754 million winning jackpot ticket announced that they would be giving their $50,000 bonus to the Auburn Food Bank. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn Way N., on Feb. 6.
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
OnlyInYourState
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet
Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
Crawfish Chef Will Soon Open Its Fourth & Fifth Locations
North Seattle location will won't be the newest long as a location in Bellevue is also in the works.
Relay Restaurant Group to Expand with Bakery
Chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi will soon welcome their third restaurant, Relay Bake Shop.
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things
Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Lewicki-Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky. Bikes...
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
Huskies Offer Bay Area Edge Rusher, Junior Seau's Nephew
Jewelous "Juju" Walls comes off a highly productive sophomore season.
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death
Authorities in Louisiana Arrested 3 in Seattle and 2 in Baton Rouge in Connection with Drug Deal Gone Bad Resulting in a Death. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported on February 7, 2023, that their Homicide Division, along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 23, 2022, at an address in the 11000 Block of Mead Road.
capitolhillseattle.com
Child struck by driver at 19th and Aloha
A 12-year-old was struck by a driver while crossing at the busy four-way stop intersection at 19th and Aloha Thursday. Seattle Fire responded to the collision just before 4:30 PM to treat the injured child. SFD says the patient’s guardian declined transport to the hospital. According to Seattle Fire...
q13fox.com
Cirque du Soleil heads to Seattle next month
The magic of Cirque Du Soleil is heading to the Seattle area. Here to tell us all about the fun in store are Artistic Director Alison Crawford and Acrobat Rafael Fatkhelyanov!
Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment
Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
KOMO News
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
Volunteer group lambasts King County Regional Homeless Authority’s ballooning budget
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is requesting nearly $12 billion to address local homelessness over the next five years, a dramatic increase over its initial $253 million budget for 2023. The proposal’s budget is broken down into two parts: $8.4 billion for one-time capital costs over the five-year...
