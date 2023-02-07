ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the...
kusi.com

CA GOP Chairwoman: Biden’s failed agenda is ruining the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union Address on Feb. 8. He talked for over an hour. Soon after, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued the following statement in response:. “What Californians heard this evening was a President who refuses...
sdvoice.info

Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”

California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
capitolweekly.net

Hime’s loss another blow to CA business community

Two of the fiercest warriors in California’s interminable political battles over taxes and business regulation have died, but their impact remains deeply felt throughout the Capitol. Allan Zaremberg, who led the California Chamber of Commerce for more than two decades until he retired in 2021, and Rex Hime, head...
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva and Diane Papan Introduce Legislation to Close Gun Restriction Loophole

February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Assemblywoman Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) have introduced legislation that will close a legal loophole that allows criminal defendants who suffer from mental illness to possess guns. AB 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
GV Wire

Capitol Community Mourns Two Veterans of California Politics

Governors, legislators and other political figures cycle through the state Capitol constantly, but behind that constant turnover lies a more or less permanent cadre of men and women who provide vital continuity. Senior bureaucrats and legislative staffers and veteran lobbyists for thousands of interest groups are the custodians of institutional...
governing.com

Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California

(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CBS San Francisco

State senator introduces prison religious clothing bill

SACRAMENTO -- A new bill proposed in the state Legislature could grant religious protections for incarcerated people in California.Senate Bill 309 would create a uniform state policy that provides clear guidelines on religious clothing, headwear and grooming for inmates."Incarcerated Californians maintain basic civil liberties while they serve their time," said state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, who introduced the bill Monday. "SB 309 would ensure that Muslims, Sikhs, Jews and other religious minorities should preserve their right to religious dress and practice without harm or disruption."The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation currently has policies that mention the right to...
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
mendofever.com

Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
