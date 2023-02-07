Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the...
kusi.com
CA GOP Chairwoman: Biden’s failed agenda is ruining the country
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union Address on Feb. 8. He talked for over an hour. Soon after, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued the following statement in response:. “What Californians heard this evening was a President who refuses...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats’ Dangerous Agenda: Allowing Prisoners to Vote Threatens Law-Abiding Citizens in California
As California continues to make headlines for its progressive policies, the latest proposal from Assemblymember Isaac Bryan has sparked controversy and division. The Culver City Democrat, who leads the Assembly election committee, has introduced a bill that would allow people to cast ballots while they are still in state prisons.
sdvoice.info
Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”
California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We are outlawing misinformation.’ California bill goes after crisis pregnancy centers
Nearly five years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a California law aimed at preventing “crisis pregnancy centers” from misrepresenting the prenatal and abortion services they offer, a state lawmaker is trying again with a different approach. The original measure required centers to provide pregnant people seeking...
capitolweekly.net
Hime’s loss another blow to CA business community
Two of the fiercest warriors in California’s interminable political battles over taxes and business regulation have died, but their impact remains deeply felt throughout the Capitol. Allan Zaremberg, who led the California Chamber of Commerce for more than two decades until he retired in 2021, and Rex Hime, head...
goldrushcam.com
California Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva and Diane Papan Introduce Legislation to Close Gun Restriction Loophole
February 7, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and Assemblywoman Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) have introduced legislation that will close a legal loophole that allows criminal defendants who suffer from mental illness to possess guns. AB 455 will extend post-conviction gun restrictions to criminal defendants who enter mental health diversion to the same extent as if the defendant was convicted of the underlying crime.
GV Wire
Capitol Community Mourns Two Veterans of California Politics
Governors, legislators and other political figures cycle through the state Capitol constantly, but behind that constant turnover lies a more or less permanent cadre of men and women who provide vital continuity. Senior bureaucrats and legislative staffers and veteran lobbyists for thousands of interest groups are the custodians of institutional...
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
Long-time Congresswoman Hired For TV News Job
Popular Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made the decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2022, and instead made her intentions known that she would retire and head back to her home state of California.
State senator introduces prison religious clothing bill
SACRAMENTO -- A new bill proposed in the state Legislature could grant religious protections for incarcerated people in California.Senate Bill 309 would create a uniform state policy that provides clear guidelines on religious clothing, headwear and grooming for inmates."Incarcerated Californians maintain basic civil liberties while they serve their time," said state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, who introduced the bill Monday. "SB 309 would ensure that Muslims, Sikhs, Jews and other religious minorities should preserve their right to religious dress and practice without harm or disruption."The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation currently has policies that mention the right to...
Why a California housing lawsuit is about more than income discrimination
California's Civil Rights Department recently filed a lawsuit to crackdown on housing voucher discrimination, which could inspire other states to do the same and help their most vulnerable tenants keep a roof over their heads.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians in prison for felonies could vote under proposed constitutional amendment
Californians in prison would be allowed to vote under a proposed constitutional amendment introduced Monday. The state would join two others, and the District of Columbia, in granting that right to people convicted of felonies if legislators agree to the idea. It was introduced by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, a Los Angeles Democrat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump supporter in California bomb plot begs judge to accept plea deal that could net 9 years
One of the two Donald Trump supporters accused of plotting to firebomb Sacramento’s state Democratic headquarters building is asking a federal judge to accept a plea deal that would net him up to nine years in prison, and “begging you for a chance to redeem myself.”. In a...
KABC
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
Daily Californian
'Can't afford to wait': State officials announce new gun safety legislation
After a series of mass shootings that killed 19 Californians in January, state Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Senator Anthony Portantino, announced new gun-safety legislation, SB 2, in hopes of decreasing gun violence in the state of California. The goal of the new legislation is...
mendofever.com
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Documents Failure of County Cannabis Program in Letter to Governor Newsom, Requests Urgent State Intervention
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance:. Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the trade association representing cannabis operators in Mendocino County, submitted a sixteen-page letter today to Governor Gavin Newsom, Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott, and California legislative leaders documenting the county’s failure to establish a process capable of moving small and legacy cannabis cultivators towards state annual licensure.
KABC
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
What a 74-year-old’s death in prison says about California’s elderly parole program
Between 2014 and 2020, California's elderly parole program had a 19% release rate. Many of these incarcerated seniors are dying or will die in prison, despite extremely low recidivism rates for their age group.
