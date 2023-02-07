SACRAMENTO -- A new bill proposed in the state Legislature could grant religious protections for incarcerated people in California.Senate Bill 309 would create a uniform state policy that provides clear guidelines on religious clothing, headwear and grooming for inmates."Incarcerated Californians maintain basic civil liberties while they serve their time," said state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, who introduced the bill Monday. "SB 309 would ensure that Muslims, Sikhs, Jews and other religious minorities should preserve their right to religious dress and practice without harm or disruption."The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation currently has policies that mention the right to...

