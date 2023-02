Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Bake Sale. The Disabled Students Union at OSU will hold their second annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale at the Student Experience Center. The Bake Sale promises candied strawberries, truffles, chocolate dipped shortbread cookies, fruity rice krispies treats, raspberry hot chocolate, heart-shaped Cheerio Chex mix and more.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO