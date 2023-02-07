The Douglasville-Douglas County Water-Sewer Authority (DDCWSA) will be performing work along the shoulder of Blairs Bridge Rd. related to the ongoing Cobb Sewer Tunnel Connection. One westbound lane will be closed for approx. 400’ west of the Blairs Bridge Rd. / Bob Arnold Blvd intersection. This closure will be in effect weekdays 9 am-5 pm beginning Monday 2/13 through Friday 3/3. There will be flaggers directing traffic, but alternate routes are suggested if possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as DDCWSA works to upgrade our community’s infrastructure.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO