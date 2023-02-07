Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.
Kay Berryman, age 66, of Glasgow, passed away
Kay Berryman, age 66, of Glasgow, died February 9, 2023. She was born in Barren County on October 3, 1956, to the late Ray Berryman and the late Janie (Houchens) Berryman. She was a loving sister and aunt. Kay was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Ms. Berryman...
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Campbellsville
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (February 10, 2023) – On Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at approximately 5:43 P.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street in Campbellsville. The preliminary investigation revealed that Steve Hovious, age...
Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
Verbal dispute leads to deadly shooting
Allyson Dix, Jobe Publishing, Inc. A Glasgow man was arrested for murder after a verbal dispute on Friday night. Police allege James E. Campbell, 46, shot and killed Roger L. Noland after a verbal dispute sometime before 6:50 p.m. at 1414 North Race Street, according to Glasgow Police Department. When...
UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
Police investigating attempted murder-suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Police are investigating after an attempted murder-suicide in Nelson County on Friday. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says multiple units from the Nelson County Dispatch responded to a shooting on Bryson Drive. When officers arrived, they say they found 72-year-old Pamela Lindsey in the garage...
