Bond hearing set in Castlewood abuse case
An attorney for a Castlewood woman accused of child abuse is asking a Russell County judge to issue a bond to the suspect. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Lebanon for Rebecca Bremner who is accused of placing a child in an outdoor building in frigid conditions for several weeks resulting in an amputation due to frostbite.
Kingsport police investigating church van heist
A report from the Kingsport Police Department says the van has been recovered. The search for the suspect in the incident continues. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Kingsport police are trying to help a local congregation regain their church van after a lone burglar took the vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Surveillance footage submitted to officers...
TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
Pinnacle losing Bed, Bath, & Beyond as company staves off bankruptcy
The Pinnacle retail area in Bristol, Tennessee is losing one of its larger stores as corporate officials with Bed, Bath, and Beyond added that location to its growing list of closures to stave off bankruptcy. The company is looking for potential buyers after posting a public filing last month indicating...
Man Seriously Injured While Attempting To Cross Johnson City Street On Foot
A La Follette, Tennessee man is seriously injured after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross a Johnson City Street on foot early Tuesday. Johnson City Police say Michael Savage was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck operated by Mark Taylor Jr. of Vilas, North Carolina while he was crossing University Parkway, near the city limits. Savage was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you up dated as new information is released.
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion, 70 new jobs
The Robinette Company announced a $10.3 million investment to construct a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. The packaging manufacturer has been in business since 1987 and this will mark the fourth plant in Robinette’s economic footprint. The company says the new production facility will provide support for producing...
