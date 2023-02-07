Read full article on original website
Cleanup continues at Kodiak spaceport after January rocket crash
California-based aerospace company ABL Space Systems was hoping for its first successful rocket launch from Kodiak’s Pacific Spaceport Complex last month. But instead, a black plume of smoke was visible from the city of Kodiak just minutes after liftoff. Extensive cleanup is ongoing at the facility – and more information is emerging about the crash.
Coast Guard’s primary Bering Sea cutter returns home to Alaska after refurbishment
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley is finally home. The 282-foot, 52-year-old vessel that’s called Kodiak home for over two decades returned on Jan. 12 from a seven-month drydock period in Seattle. The boat, painted white with an orange stripe across the bow, is one of two cutters in Kodiak, with the other being the Cypress, which arrived in Kodiak in December. The cutter designation refers to the length of the boat, with cutters measuring longer than 65 feet.
Kodiak eyes overhaul of its biggest boat harbor
The City of Kodiak has outlined a list of capital improvement projects it hopes to fund this year. Among the city’s top priorities – and biggest expenses – are $40 million worth of repairs for its biggest harbor. St. Herman Harbor – right by Near Island –...
Huge Harvest of The Alaska Crabber’s Favorite Crab
Fisheries Policy Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council (AMCC) Many consumers may not be familiar with bairdi crab, commonly referred to as Tanner crab, harvested in the Gulf of Alaska. For commercial fishermen in fishing communities throughout the gulf, including Kodiak, my hometown, the Tanner/bairdi crab fishery is the talk of the town. The anticipation and excitement are palpable around the community as the fleet gets ready to fish.
