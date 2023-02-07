KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley is finally home. The 282-foot, 52-year-old vessel that’s called Kodiak home for over two decades returned on Jan. 12 from a seven-month drydock period in Seattle. The boat, painted white with an orange stripe across the bow, is one of two cutters in Kodiak, with the other being the Cypress, which arrived in Kodiak in December. The cutter designation refers to the length of the boat, with cutters measuring longer than 65 feet.

