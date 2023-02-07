Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen using a cane while entering a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he announced he's retiring from touring.
Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring
"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way" - Ozzy Osbourne
Judas Priest release short statement on Ozzy Osbourne's tour retirement, future shows
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
Ozzy Osbourne & the Bat Biting Incident – The Story You Didn’t Know
More than 40 years after one of metal’s most controversial moments, people still ask, “Why did Ozzy Osbourne bite the head off a bat?” Turns out there’s a side of the story you've probably never heard before, which explains exactly why a bat was thrown onstage at that ill-fated Ozzy Osbourne concert.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Frail, Unrecognizable Days Before Retirement Announcement: Health Quickly Deteriorating?
Ozzy Osbourne announced his touring days are officially over, but the public seemingly saw it coming as he looked unrecognizable in the days leading to his decision. The 74-year-old Prince of Darkness shared one of the hardest things he had ever shared with his fans when he posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts. He confirmed that, amid his health battles, his touring days were finally over.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Put down your torches and pitchforks, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins was honored at the 2022 Grammys
Foo Fighters fans can rest easy knowing that the spirit of the late legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins loomed large at the 64th Grammy Awards. Billie Eilish kicked off the tribute when she performed the song “Happier Than Ever” in a black Taylor Hawkins t-shirt. Later, the show’s host Trevor Noah paid tribute to Hawkins during the In Memoriam segment.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels all tour dates amid 'life-altering' injury, several health scares
Hard rock singer Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2023 European tour dates due to an old spine injury preventing him from traveling extensively after suffering several other health issues in the past.
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Watch Ozzy, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Gary Clark Jr. poke fun at corporate 'bro-speak' in hilarious 'Rock Star' TV ad
US human resources and financial management firm Workday win the internet today with preview of their brilliant Super Bowl ad featuring some familiar faces in unfamiliar settings
iheart.com
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Iron Maiden are lagging behind Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Soundgarden and more in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote
Iron Maiden are currently sixth in the Hall Of Fame fan vote – and only five will get on the final ballot
Megadeth are being sued over the cover of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
Megadeth cover artist Brent Elliott White is suing the band and their label for copyright infringement
Beck Shares New Song “Thinking About You”: Listen
Beck has shared a new song, a single titled “Thinking About You.” Listen to it below. Last year, Beck joined Dolly Parton, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and more in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He also covered Neil Young’s “Old Man” for a Sunday Night Football promotion, earning an indirect rebuke from the Canadian singer-songwriter. In August, Beck will embark on a co-headlining tour with Phoenix, winding through the United States for more than a month. His most recent album was 2019’s Hyperspace.
thebrag.com
Caitlin reveals a co-star gave her a job when she was broke after MAFS
MAFS 2023 star Caitlin has recalled how her one of her co-stars helped her out after being on the show left her broke. MAFS star Caitlin has revealed that her co-star Melinda Willis gave her a job while the former was struggling with finances after the show. As reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, Caitlin had quit her job to be on MAFS – and had an even tougher time trying to get back into the workforce after her departure from the show.
musictimes.com
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
thebrag.com
Budjerah charts the frustrations of a relationship on new single, ‘Therapy’
Ahead of his supporting slot on Ed Sheeran’s Australian tour, Budjerah has dropped his new single, ‘Therapy’, a song that resonates with his personal experiences. “When I first heard the demo for ‘Therapy’, it hit me at the perfect time,” Budjerah explains. “I was going through a few things and the song really nailed how I was feeling at the time.
thebrag.com
A current MAFS star is already back with his ex-girlfriend
It’s been revealed that one of this year’s MAFS grooms has already gotten back with his ex-girlfriend – while his scenes are still playing out with his TV wife on screens around Australia. Warning: this article contains spoilers, you should stop reading now if you don’t want...
Comments / 0