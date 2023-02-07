ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ozzy Osbourne Frail, Unrecognizable Days Before Retirement Announcement: Health Quickly Deteriorating?

Ozzy Osbourne announced his touring days are officially over, but the public seemingly saw it coming as he looked unrecognizable in the days leading to his decision. The 74-year-old Prince of Darkness shared one of the hardest things he had ever shared with his fans when he posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts. He confirmed that, amid his health battles, his touring days were finally over.
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
iheart.com

Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Pitchfork

Beck Shares New Song “Thinking About You”: Listen

Beck has shared a new song, a single titled “Thinking About You.” Listen to it below. Last year, Beck joined Dolly Parton, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and more in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He also covered Neil Young’s “Old Man” for a Sunday Night Football promotion, earning an indirect rebuke from the Canadian singer-songwriter. In August, Beck will embark on a co-headlining tour with Phoenix, winding through the United States for more than a month. His most recent album was 2019’s Hyperspace.
thebrag.com

Caitlin reveals a co-star gave her a job when she was broke after MAFS

MAFS 2023 star Caitlin has recalled how her one of her co-stars helped her out after being on the show left her broke. MAFS star Caitlin has revealed that her co-star Melinda Willis gave her a job while the former was struggling with finances after the show. As reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, Caitlin had quit her job to be on MAFS – and had an even tougher time trying to get back into the workforce after her departure from the show.
thebrag.com

Budjerah charts the frustrations of a relationship on new single, ‘Therapy’

Ahead of his supporting slot on Ed Sheeran’s Australian tour, Budjerah has dropped his new single, ‘Therapy’, a song that resonates with his personal experiences. “When I first heard the demo for ‘Therapy’, it hit me at the perfect time,” Budjerah explains. “I was going through a few things and the song really nailed how I was feeling at the time.
thebrag.com

A current MAFS star is already back with his ex-girlfriend

It’s been revealed that one of this year’s MAFS grooms has already gotten back with his ex-girlfriend – while his scenes are still playing out with his TV wife on screens around Australia. Warning: this article contains spoilers, you should stop reading now if you don’t want...

