MAFS 2023 star Caitlin has recalled how her one of her co-stars helped her out after being on the show left her broke. MAFS star Caitlin has revealed that her co-star Melinda Willis gave her a job while the former was struggling with finances after the show. As reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, Caitlin had quit her job to be on MAFS – and had an even tougher time trying to get back into the workforce after her departure from the show.

1 DAY AGO