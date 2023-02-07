Read full article on original website
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Bake Sale. The Disabled Students Union at OSU will hold their second annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale at the Student Experience Center. The Bake Sale promises candied strawberries, truffles, chocolate dipped shortbread cookies, fruity rice krispies treats, raspberry hot chocolate, heart-shaped Cheerio Chex mix and more.
A dominant second-half performance from sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. helped propel the Oregon State men’s basketball team to a 61-58 upset victory over the University of Southern California Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Taylor Jr. scored 14 of his 18 total points in the second half...
