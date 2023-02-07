Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
orangemedianetwork.com
Spend your Valentines at OSU
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Bake Sale. The Disabled Students Union at OSU will hold their second annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale at the Student Experience Center. The Bake Sale promises candied strawberries, truffles, chocolate dipped shortbread cookies, fruity rice krispies treats, raspberry hot chocolate, heart-shaped Cheerio Chex mix and more.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
klcc.org
Authorities in Eugene are shutting down house shows more often, according to artists and venues
Eugene has a long history of house shows. In the 90s, punk music could be heard playing loudly in neighborhood homes, with basement shows for bands like Black Flag gathering crowds of hundreds. The local music scene has thrived over the years with a major boom happening around 2019. However, many artists and fans have noticed a change since the pandemic.
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
‘A circle of clothing’: Mina’s Closet opens in Wilsonville
The new consignment store sells men and women’s clothing for adults and teens.
orangemedianetwork.com
Beavers edge past the Trojans, earning tenth win of the season.
A dominant second-half performance from sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. helped propel the Oregon State men’s basketball team to a 61-58 upset victory over the University of Southern California Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Taylor Jr. scored 14 of his 18 total points in the second half...
hh-today.com
An old rail car and the story it told
There was a battered old rail car sitting on a spur in Albany Saturday. When I got off the bike to take a look, I learned something I hadn’t known before. The spur is at the end of a dead-end block of Madison Street just north of 12th Avenue, a block west of Hill Street.
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
City Observatory
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance
SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Mcminnville, OR [2023 Updated]
No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s a good chance you’ll find a great restaurant to cater to your needs in Mcminnville, OR. From Mexican to Italian cuisine, these restaurants are some of the best in town! Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a gourmet meal, check out one of the following best restaurants in Mcminnville.
Thesiuslaw News
Tragic start to school week at SHS
Feb. 10, 2023 - The school week started on a tragic note at Siuslaw High. According to a press release from Chief John Pitcher of the Florence Police Department, this past Monday at 9:28 a.m., the department received a report of a possible deceased subject in the brush near the corner of 35th and Oak streets.
wholecommunity.news
Cleanup underway after derailment spills diesel near Yaquina River
About 2,000 gallons of diesel spilled near the Yaquina River after a train derailment at a Toledo mill. Toledo, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo Feb. 10 that caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Oregon With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
If you’re looking for somewhere very special and different to eat in Albany, Oregon, then you’ll love Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant. This restaurant first opened in 1984 and it’s still family-owned and operated. Today, it’s in a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Albany. At Novak’s, you can get excellent Hungarian food on Thursdays and Fridays each week. You can order off the menu or opt for the Dinner Buffet Feast. Everything on the buffet is fantastic, but you’ll be especially impressed by the desserts. Novak’s is known for its desserts, so be sure to save room for them. Read on to learn more about this incredible buffet in Oregon.
