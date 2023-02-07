What does new psilocybin-based services mean for Corvallis residents and the supposed mental health crisis?

Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
kezi.com
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
Eater
Eugene Becomes the First City in Oregon to Ban Natural Gas Appliances in New Residential Buildings
Starting June 30, the city of Eugene, Oregon will prohibit newly constructed houses from installing natural gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, and other appliances. The ordinance, which was passed by the Eugene City Council on Monday, makes Eugene the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas appliances in newly constructed, residential structures of three stories or less. Existing houses and gas equipment will not be affected.
City Observatory
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
orangemedianetwork.com
Spend your Valentines at OSU
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Bake Sale. The Disabled Students Union at OSU will hold their second annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale at the Student Experience Center. The Bake Sale promises candied strawberries, truffles, chocolate dipped shortbread cookies, fruity rice krispies treats, raspberry hot chocolate, heart-shaped Cheerio Chex mix and more.
Missing Salem teen Ezra Mayhugh found safe after 16 months
Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family, over a year after his disappearance, authorities said.
kptv.com
Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
yachatsnews.com
Newport-based crabbers return to sea after informal work stoppage due to low prices, high volume of early-season Dungeness
There are many factors that fishermen can’t control – the weather, the price of fuel, and oftentimes the price of Dungeness crab. One thing they have absolute control over, however, is whether to fish at all. And that’s what a significant portion of the Newport fleet chose not...
klcc.org
Authorities in Eugene are shutting down house shows more often, according to artists and venues
Eugene has a long history of house shows. In the 90s, punk music could be heard playing loudly in neighborhood homes, with basement shows for bands like Black Flag gathering crowds of hundreds. The local music scene has thrived over the years with a major boom happening around 2019. However, many artists and fans have noticed a change since the pandemic.
California man arrested by Oregon State Trooper, accused of having fentanyl in car
Authorities say an Oregon State Trooper arrested a driver in Marion County on Tuesday morning after discovering the driver had fentanyl inside the car.
opb.org
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
philomathnews.com
Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old
An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
Thesiuslaw News
Tragic start to school week at SHS
Feb. 10, 2023 - The school week started on a tragic note at Siuslaw High. According to a press release from Chief John Pitcher of the Florence Police Department, this past Monday at 9:28 a.m., the department received a report of a possible deceased subject in the brush near the corner of 35th and Oak streets.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Corvallis
An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.
Fire destroys Lebanon home, sends two residents to hospital
A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
kezi.com
Cockatiel Bird has been missing for days, Owner says
EUGENE, Ore.- It's been nearly four days since Rachel Sonora has seen her feathered companion. She's been doing her best to find Deacon, her Cockatiel bird, and she's gone as far as to reach a friend who works in a bird sanctuary. But it doesn't look like the odds are on her side.
