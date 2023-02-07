ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskapublic.org

As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families

In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place

Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?

At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage schools contacted law enforcement on Wednesday in response to student threats made against fellow students or their individual schools. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the unrelated school threats occurred at Goldenview Middle School and Service High School, each of which resulted in charges...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Northern Light

The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska

Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska

Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla

Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly leadership pressed Mayor Dave Bronson Tuesday to release the results of an investigative report completed by the mayor’s administration that looked into how the former municipal health director was hired, despite a fabricated resume. The resolution asks Assembly counsel to pursue litigation to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
addictedtovacation.com

16 Day Trips Around Anchorage That Are Worth The Expedition

Any trip to Alaska has to involve getting off the beaten path. After all, you’ll want to take a few day trips to see everything Alaska has to offer, right?. You can see the best sights in Alaska’s wilderness with these day trips from Anchorage. Our top choices include these priceless destinations:
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Turnagain Ceramics hosts Throw-a-thon for the Empty Bowl Project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pottery studio is turning out handcrafted works of art, all for a good cause. Turnagain Ceramics hosted its Throw-a-Thon event Saturday, where students and members created hundreds of bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. “We’re super excited to be able to provide as many bowls...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man sentenced to 10 years for stealing 22 guns

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Police Department begins carrying naloxone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses. Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. “It’s protecting the officers from...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Nebraska man sentenced for assaulting flight attendent

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3rd, for assaulting a flight attendant on a commercial airline flight. According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCraville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger abroad Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
OMAHA, NE

