alaskapublic.org
As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families
In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place
Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
alaskasnewssource.com
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to...
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
alaskapublic.org
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of...
Paulette Simpson: The ticking demographic time bomb
Years ago, I attended a college commencement where a Jesuit priest offered graduates some good advice: When you’re about to make a big decision, first ask yourself, “How do I know, and what if I’m wrong?”. In short, consider the source of the knowledge that informs your...
alaskapublic.org
An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?
At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage schools contacted law enforcement on Wednesday in response to student threats made against fellow students or their individual schools. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the unrelated school threats occurred at Goldenview Middle School and Service High School, each of which resulted in charges...
The Northern Light
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
akbizmag.com
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Opening in Wasilla
Alaska Behavioral Health is opening a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) near downtown Wasilla, addressing a shortage of services in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Coming in April. CCBHCs offer crisis services, screening and evaluation, outpatient mental health, primary care screening and monitoring, client-centered treatment planning, targeted case management, psychiatric...
Assembly devolves into community bashing, but Girdwood gets a win on Holton Hills, despite Constant harping
In the end, Girdwood got a win on Tuesday, if only because members of the Anchorage Assembly think the mayor of Anchorage is too incompetent to execute the transfer of a large parcel of Heritage Land Bank property to a private developer to build more housing in the community south of Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly leadership pressed Mayor Dave Bronson Tuesday to release the results of an investigative report completed by the mayor’s administration that looked into how the former municipal health director was hired, despite a fabricated resume. The resolution asks Assembly counsel to pursue litigation to...
addictedtovacation.com
16 Day Trips Around Anchorage That Are Worth The Expedition
Any trip to Alaska has to involve getting off the beaten path. After all, you’ll want to take a few day trips to see everything Alaska has to offer, right?. You can see the best sights in Alaska’s wilderness with these day trips from Anchorage. Our top choices include these priceless destinations:
alaskasnewssource.com
Turnagain Ceramics hosts Throw-a-thon for the Empty Bowl Project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pottery studio is turning out handcrafted works of art, all for a good cause. Turnagain Ceramics hosted its Throw-a-Thon event Saturday, where students and members created hundreds of bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. “We’re super excited to be able to provide as many bowls...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man sentenced to 10 years for stealing 22 guns
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police Department begins carrying naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses. Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. “It’s protecting the officers from...
kinyradio.com
Nebraska man sentenced for assaulting flight attendent
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3rd, for assaulting a flight attendant on a commercial airline flight. According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCraville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger abroad Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman leads medical mission to provide aid to earthquake victims in Turkey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, Teresa Gray was packing up medical supplies in her South Anchorage home, preparing for a series of flights that would take her to the epicenter of an earthquake on the border of Turkey and Syria that has claimed over 11,000 lives. “One of the...
