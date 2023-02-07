Kay Berryman, age 66, of Glasgow, died February 9, 2023. She was born in Barren County on October 3, 1956, to the late Ray Berryman and the late Janie (Houchens) Berryman. She was a loving sister and aunt. Kay was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Ms. Berryman...

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO