Metcalfe County, KY

Kay Berryman, age 66, of Glasgow, died February 9, 2023. She was born in Barren County on October 3, 1956, to the late Ray Berryman and the late Janie (Houchens) Berryman. She was a loving sister and aunt. Kay was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Ms. Berryman...
GLASGOW, KY
Verbal dispute leads to deadly shooting

Allyson Dix, Jobe Publishing, Inc. A Glasgow man was arrested for murder after a verbal dispute on Friday night. Police allege James E. Campbell, 46, shot and killed Roger L. Noland after a verbal dispute sometime before 6:50 p.m. at 1414 North Race Street, according to Glasgow Police Department. When...
GLASGOW, KY

