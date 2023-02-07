Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
'We want Bambi back' | Katy family pleads for return of 12-year-old apple head Chihuahua
KATY, Texas — A family in Katy is hoping new surveillance video helps them find the people who took their beloved senior Chihuahua, Bambi, from their driveway. It happened Saturday afternoon off Greenhouse Road and FM 529. "She's been with us for a decade now," Vianney De Ochoa said.
fox26houston.com
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
Texas Family Believes This Kid’s Toy Is Possessed! Find Out Why?
I am telling you right now, my daughter has a toy box full of baby dolls but if this happened in our household, I would throw away the whole toy box, dolls and all! Have you heard about the haunted Elsa doll a family in Houston has been dealing with?
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
coveringkaty.com
Girl violently attacks another girl at Beck Junior High School
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A video of student-on-student classroom violence at Beck Junior High school is circulating and was broadcast by KHOU TV Tuesday night. Channel 11 showed a portion of the video. It is below. The portion that aired showed a girl repeatedly punching a female classmate...
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
fox26houston.com
Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
19-year-old died jumping out of moving car with on-again, off-again boyfriend inside, family says
Only ABC13 spoke with the family of a 19-year-old who died jumping out of her moving car. They revealed that the boyfriend who was with their loved one fell out of their favor.
Eater
An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week
The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
Goats found wandering inside north Harris County Target store, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A couple of goats were caught wandering around a department store in north Harris County on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office Facebook page. The goats were found at the Target on Cypresswood near the North Freeway. Deputies showed up and...
Baytown woman finds out she was near death after being turned away, misdiagnosed by several doctors
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman is sharing her story after doctors told her that she was hours away from having a massive heart attack and dying. Retired English teacher Melissa Sanchez said she had no idea her heart was the problem when she started seeing doctors about the pain she was feeling in her jaw.
ABC 13 anchor Rita Garcia makes surprise appearance on 'Good Day LA'
The morning anchor took a moment to congratulate her former co-anchor on retiring.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
Only one home on the market: A look at Sugar Land's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 2610 Oakland Drive. (Courtesy HAR) Austin Meadows is a single-family residential community off Hwy. 59 in Sugar Land. The community is located near several parks, including Brazos River Park, Sugar Land Park and Crescent Lakes Park. It is also near Sweetwater Country Club. Median home value:...
Teen with autism last seen in Rosenberg neighborhood found safe, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe, according to Rosenberg police. Rosenberg police were searching for a missing teen on Monday night. They posted a message to their Facebook page just after 9 p.m. They said they were searching for a 15-year-old, who was...
