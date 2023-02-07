ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

iheart.com

Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!

Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Girl violently attacks another girl at Beck Junior High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A video of student-on-student classroom violence at Beck Junior High school is circulating and was broadcast by KHOU TV Tuesday night. Channel 11 showed a portion of the video. It is below. The portion that aired showed a girl repeatedly punching a female classmate...
KATY, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week

The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX

