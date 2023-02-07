Read full article on original website
Related
defensenews.com
Small drones launched from ‘wherever’ excel in US Army experiment
McLEAN, Va. — The U.S. Army simultaneously tested drones that are catapulted in midair or flung from the ground during its most recent Project Convergence networking experiment, blurring the line between what have been distinct domains. At Project Convergence 22, spanning October and November, small uncrewed systems were “launched...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton shares what he believes to be different between the "high-altitude object" that was shot down in Alaska and the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
A-10 Warthog Emerges In New Camouflage
23d Wing Commander via Facebook.The new livery, unveiled at Moody AFB, commemorates the original "Flying Tigers" of World War II and famed pilot Charles R. Bond Jr.
‘Boxes of documents in Boston’ latest reveal in Biden classified saga
WASHINGTON — Emails released Friday by the National Archives reveal references to President Biden’s lawyers handing over boxes of documents in Boston — confirming a little-known detail in the chronology of Biden’s classified documents scandal. “Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone,” National Archives official Gary Stern wrote on Nov. 7 to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer. The email was sent five days after Biden’s lawyers say they discovered classified documents at Biden’s post-vice presidency office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. CNN reported in...
iheart.com
U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon
Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
Meet the Stryker: US Army’s Badass Armored Fighting Vehicles
Stryker is one of the results of Army’s adaptation to post cold war warfighting conditions. This new approach would have the army adopt a flexible doctrine that would allow it to deploy quickly, and be equipped for a variety of operations. The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored...
US forces returning to Philippines to counter China threats
SUBIC BAY, Philippines (AP) — Once-secret ammunition bunkers and barracks lay abandoned, empty and overrun by weeds — vestiges of American firepower in what used to be the United States’ largest overseas naval base at Subic Bay in the northern Philippines. But that may change in the...
Russia’s Last Giant Typhoon Class Submarine’s Fate May Finally Be Sealed
AFP PHOTO / OLGA MALTSEVA (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty ImagesThe decommissioning of Dmitry Donskoy will bring the story of the iconic Typhoon class, made famous by The Hunt For Red October, to an end.
Mystery Over Why Chinese Spy Balloon Wasn't Shot Down Over Alaska Solved
Officials explained their reasoning for not shooting the balloon down sooner, including threats to civilians in Alaska and dangerous recovery conditions.
defensenews.com
AM General unseats Oshkosh to build Joint Light Tactical Vehicle
WASHINGTON — AM General has upset Joint Light Tactical Vehicle-maker Oshkosh Defense in the U.S. Army’s new competition to build more of the vehicles, winning a contract valued at $8.66 billion. The Army awarded AM General — which lost to Oshkosh in the original 2015 competition to build...
defensenews.com
Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays
WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
defensenews.com
Army Pacific general to aggressors: we’re battle ready in Asia
MANILA, Philippines — American forces and their allies in Asia are ready for battle after years of joint combat exercises, a United States general said Wednesday, adding that Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine should serve as a warning to potential Asian aggressors like China and North Korea. U.S. treaty...
defensenews.com
Buying bombs: Why the US often gets it wrong
This article has been corrected to note Hannah Dennis is the co-author of a piece on munitions. Ukraine may be one of history’s great examples of military technological innovation. It successfully integrated decades-old systems like the Javelin and the Stinger with modern digital targeting techniques; used commercial satellites to...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
How the USS Yorktown’s (CV-5) Sacrifice Helped Lead the US to Victory at Midway
After suffering extensive damage in the Battle of the Coral Sea, the USS Yorktown (CV-5) limped her way back to Pearl Harbor as preparations for the imminent attack on Midway were mounting. Over two weeks of work was done in just 48 hours to make the aircraft carrier battle-ready. Yorktown would go on to sacrifice herself to ensure the American victory against the Japanese at Midway.
defensenews.com
Fix coming for F-35 engine problem that froze fighters’ deliveries
WASHINGTON — The military and manufacturers of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have found a potential solution to the engine troubles that halted deliveries of the jet for nearly two months, a key lawmaker told Defense News on Thursday. The solution could be available later this month, paving the...
A deadly building flaw common in California brings destruction and misery to Turkey, Syria
The flaws of non-ductile concrete construction are found across California, with many buildings having not been evaluated or retrofitted and at risk of collapse in a serious earthquake.
Comments / 0