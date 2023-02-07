ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Related
defensenews.com

Small drones launched from ‘wherever’ excel in US Army experiment

McLEAN, Va. — The U.S. Army simultaneously tested drones that are catapulted in midair or flung from the ground during its most recent Project Convergence networking experiment, blurring the line between what have been distinct domains. At Project Convergence 22, spanning October and November, small uncrewed systems were “launched...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

‘Boxes of documents in Boston’ latest reveal in Biden classified saga

WASHINGTON — Emails released Friday by the National Archives reveal references to President Biden’s lawyers handing over boxes of documents in Boston — confirming a little-known detail in the chronology of Biden’s classified documents scandal. “Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone,” National Archives official Gary Stern wrote on Nov. 7 to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer. The email was sent five days after Biden’s lawyers say they discovered classified documents at Biden’s post-vice presidency office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. CNN reported in...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon

Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
defensenews.com

AM General unseats Oshkosh to build Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

WASHINGTON — AM General has upset Joint Light Tactical Vehicle-maker Oshkosh Defense in the U.S. Army’s new competition to build more of the vehicles, winning a contract valued at $8.66 billion. The Army awarded AM General — which lost to Oshkosh in the original 2015 competition to build...
INDIANA STATE
defensenews.com

Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays

WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
defensenews.com

Army Pacific general to aggressors: we’re battle ready in Asia

MANILA, Philippines — American forces and their allies in Asia are ready for battle after years of joint combat exercises, a United States general said Wednesday, adding that Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine should serve as a warning to potential Asian aggressors like China and North Korea. U.S. treaty...
HAWAII STATE
defensenews.com

Buying bombs: Why the US often gets it wrong

This article has been corrected to note Hannah Dennis is the co-author of a piece on munitions. Ukraine may be one of history’s great examples of military technological innovation. It successfully integrated decades-old systems like the Javelin and the Stinger with modern digital targeting techniques; used commercial satellites to...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

How the USS Yorktown’s (CV-5) Sacrifice Helped Lead the US to Victory at Midway

After suffering extensive damage in the Battle of the Coral Sea, the USS Yorktown (CV-5) limped her way back to Pearl Harbor as preparations for the imminent attack on Midway were mounting. Over two weeks of work was done in just 48 hours to make the aircraft carrier battle-ready. Yorktown would go on to sacrifice herself to ensure the American victory against the Japanese at Midway.
VIRGINIA STATE
defensenews.com

Fix coming for F-35 engine problem that froze fighters’ deliveries

WASHINGTON — The military and manufacturers of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter have found a potential solution to the engine troubles that halted deliveries of the jet for nearly two months, a key lawmaker told Defense News on Thursday. The solution could be available later this month, paving the...
TEXAS STATE

