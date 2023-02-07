Read full article on original website
Flowserve Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Initiates 2023 Guidance
Flowserve expects fourth quarter 2022 bookings of $1.1 billion, revenues of approximately $1.0 billion and Adjusted EPS[1] of 59 to 63 cents. Initiates 2023 guidance metrics, excluding contribution from Velan acquisition which was announced separately today. Expects 2023 revenue growth of 9% to 11% and Reported and Adjusted EPS[1] of...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST). A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials,...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Announces $15.6M Public Offering
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, announced the pricing of a public offering of 8,666,666 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 17,333,332 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.80 per share and associated public warrant. According to the announcement, the public warrants will have an exercise price of $2.25 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years after their initial exercise date. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering, which closed on Feb. 7, 2023.
Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Kipp deVeer, Ares Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 3:20pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in...
SUNLIGHT DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL) in the United States on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlight securities between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 14 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (“Caribou” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBU) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the...
Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Additional Explanatory Material Regarding Our Position on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
With regard to agenda items to be put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held February 24, 2023, and as described in the document “Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and the Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders,” dated January 20, 2023, the Board of Directors at Fujitec resolved to approve the Company’s proposal (Proposal 1) to improve governance by the Board of Directors and to oppose all other shareholder proposals.
CannabisNewsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LEXX) DehydraTECH-CBD Demonstrates Higher Absorption at Lower Dose Levels
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) recently announced it had demonstrated superior CBD blood absorption levels from its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD compared to those of published comparators. “In their analysis, Lexaria’s researchers compared the average blood plasma levels of DehydraTECH-CBD at various dose levels (after the steady state or the amount of time needed before a consistent dose of drug achieves a stable plasma level had been reached) with that of non-Lexaria, pharmaceutical-grade CBD formulations published in two studies – a 2017 clinical trial and a 2019 study,” a recent article reads. “The 2017 trial evidenced an average blood plasma CBD level of 23.0 ng/ml after 22 days (the steady state) of daily dosing at a 5 mg/kg non-Lexaria CBD dose level. Lexaria’s HYPER-H21-4 study, on the other hand, showed that the DehydraTECH technology resulted in a 45.8% higher average blood plasma level (33.3 ng/mL) at DehydraTECH-CBD’s lowest dose level tested of just 3.38 mg/kg. When the dose level was increased to 4.46 mg/kg (the highest in the test), the blood plasma level was 133.4% higher than in the 2017 study at 53.7 ng/mL.”
Gamelancer Media hires Kristopher Mychasiw as head of global partnerships & sales
Gamelancer Media president and chief operating officer Mike Cotton joined Proactive's Natalie Stoberman to announce the hiring of Kristopher Mychasiw as the company's head of global partnerships & sales. As the former partnership executive for the Montreal Canadiens, Gamelancer said Mychasiw brings nearly two decades of experience in the sponsorship...
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund announces expiration of tender offer
Today, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (“the Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange listed closed end fund trading under the symbol “DEX,” announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 3,186,291 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to 30% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, February 10, 2023. Based on current information, approximately 4,080,333 Common Shares, or approximately 38.42% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 3,186,291 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 13, 2023. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
FDA Approves Pfizer's Supplemental New Drug Application for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib)
Label expansion for CIBINQO provides new systemic oral option for adolescents (12 to <18 years) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CIBINQO® (abrocitinib), expanding its indication to include adolescents (12 to <18 years) with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable. CIBINQO was previously approved only for the treatment of adults 18 years and older.
Global Demand for Meat Processing Equipment Market Will Surge at 5.2% CAGR and Reach US$ 8,467.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / The global meat processing equipment market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. The target market is set to reach an estimated US$ 5,100.0 million in 2023 and scale up to US$ 8,467.0 million in 2033. This growth can be attributed to heightened demand for packaged food and processed meat items. A growing concern for food safety will also aid the growth of the meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.
Ault Alliance, Inc. Subsidiary BitNile, Inc. Moving 6,572 Bitcoin Miners Out of Texas Hosted Facility
As a result of the Compute North bankruptcy filing BitNile, Inc. determined that it is in the best interest of the business to move all the miners out of the Wolf Hollow facility. Shipping began last month and all miners are expected to be relocated to the Company’s Michigan data...
Refrigerated Transport Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028
The refrigerated sea transportation market will grow at an increasing rate during the forecast period due to an upsurge in demand for perishable goods globally. However, irregular distribution channels, government norms, and increased prices of customized containers which affect the operating cost of Transportation are expected to restrain the global refrigerated sea transportation market.
