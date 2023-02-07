ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Lansing Daily

Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest

The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father's arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with "injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court," a few days after the
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE DEPT. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT

The City of Brenham Police Department released its Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2022 on Crime in the City of Brenham, Texas. The report includes Crimes Against Persons (violent crime) and Crimes Against Property (property crime). The overall crime rate for 2022 was 551 compared to 499 in 2021, resulting in a 10% increase.
BRENHAM, TX

