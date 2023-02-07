Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
fox26houston.com
Man scared after attempt to rob hotel clerk, woman pulls gun on him instead
HOUSTON - A robber had the surprise of his life after the woman he attempted to rob at gunpoint pulled a gun on him in west Houston. On Jan. 16, a man entered a hotel lobby in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway with a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer from the hotel clerk.
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
KHOU
Video: Man knocked to the ground as robber snatches cash from him inside N. Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old man during a robbery in north Houston. This happened on January 29 around 7 a.m. at a convenience store on East Crosstimbers Street near I-45. Police said the...
Mug shot released of former Harris County jail officer charged in inmate's beating death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
Video shows robbers target victim who returned to vehicle with bank bag near NRG Stadium
The surveillance video shows just how easily these kinds of bank robberies can happen. Ironically, the suspects only got away with an empty duffle bag.
2 of 3 men charged with capital murder linked to separate crime involving woman killed in 2022
Out of the three men charged in the fatal shooting of a man walking down a sidewalk in June 2022, two are accused of kidnapping a woman and killing her in the trunk of her car six weeks later.
fox26houston.com
Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Last year, 25 inmates died in the Harris County Jail the most inmate deaths in a decade. Just last month, four more deaths. Two former Harris County Jail employees, who resigned from their positions, spoke to us anonymously. One, who we will call ‘Sandy,’ worked at...
fox26houston.com
19-year-old accused robber, who caused lockdown at southwest side high school, free from jail on bond
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District doesn't want to say if it has a policy regarding students out of jail on bond. Apparently, the district has no idea how many students might fall into that category. Parents wanted to know how 19-year-old Mahamoudou Sylla was able to run into...
cw39.com
Teen shot while sleeping in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 13-year-old teen was struck by a bullet while sleeping during a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 15414 Kuykendahl Road near Cypress Landing Road. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the teen was asleep in...
cw39.com
Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KSAT 12
Dating app encounter turns into deadly botched robbery after victim shoots woman’s boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON – A dating app encounter in Houston turned deadly this week after a couple allegedly tried to rob a man who went to meet up with a woman he met on the online platform. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a 23-year-old man went to meet up with...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE DEPT. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
The City of Brenham Police Department released its Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2022 on Crime in the City of Brenham, Texas. The report includes Crimes Against Persons (violent crime) and Crimes Against Property (property crime). The overall crime rate for 2022 was 551 compared to 499 in 2021, resulting in a 10% increase.
Navasota PD: patient at Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital assaults hospital staff members, arrest warrant issued
NAVASOTA, Texas — An arrest warrant for assault has been issued for a man that assaulted three hospital staff members at the Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital, according to a release from Navasota PD. The name of the man or hospital staff members involved was not released by authorities.
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Man tries to rob hotel clerk at gunpoint, she pulls gun on him instead
Robber gets scared after he attempted to rob a hotel lobby clerk at gunpoint with a rifle and she pulls out her own gun to aim at him. (Video Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Houston)
PHOTOS: Polk County officials ask for help finding property stolen from church
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is a asking for public assistance in finding stolen property. According to Polk County officials, they are currently looking for a stolen camo and black polaris ranger, two trailers, a log splitter and a Gravely 52 HD zero turn mower from a church located on […]
