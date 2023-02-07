ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
investing.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
u.today

XRP Losing Momentum Together with Other Major Cryptocurrencies

The XRP cryptocurrency, along with other major cryptocurrencies, is losing momentum as they approach a horizontal support level. The term "horizontal support" refers to a price level at which a cryptocurrency is expected to find buying interest, which in turn helps prevent a price decline. If a cryptocurrency breaks below a horizontal support level, it could signal a continuation of a downward trend.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
CoinDesk

Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
makeuseof.com

What Is Huobi and How Does Its Crypto Exchange Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Founded in China and based in the Seychelles, Huobi has grown to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges based on trade volume. Initially marketed to Chinese investors, the company has grown to cater to over 130 countries.
cryptopotato.com

Binance to Distribute $5M Worth of BNB to Earthquake-Affected Turkish Users

Each Binance user from Turkey’s affected region will receive $100 in BNB. The largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – added its name to the list of companies that provided help to Turkish residents affected by the recent devastating earthquake. It will give away $100 worth of BNB...
cryptopotato.com

DAM Finance Launches Mainnet to Enable Multichain Liquidity

DAM’s global shared infrastructure offering would allow users on Polkadot to access and teleport their liquidity on Ethereum. Shared liquidity protocol dPRIME Asset Modules Finance (DAM Finance) has launched its mainnet, enabling users to “teleport” their liquidity across several blockchain networks. According to a press release, the...

