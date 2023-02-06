ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Letter: Why Sustainability Matters at OWP

Greenwashing is everywhere. Corporations will add a few recycling bins and offset some of their carbon footprint and call themselves “green.” But what does it mean to be truly sustainable? To incorporate it in the fibers of your design and honor your commitment to this core value?. Sustainability...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Berkeley Heights Public Library

BHPL's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00 pm in BHPL's Conference Room on the Upper Level at 29 Park Avenue. Click here for the Agenda.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Win $50K in Home Improvements from RJW Exteriors

LAKE HOPATCONG, NJ – RJW Exteriors is excited to announce it has doubled the value of its annual Home Makeover Giveaway for 2023. For this year’s contest - the company’s third - RJW Exteriors is giving a lucky winner up to $50,000 toward new windows, doors, roofing and/or siding.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation

SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
SUMMIT, NJ
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94

Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
SOMERS, NY
Multiple Mayors

Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Hoboken Expanding Textile Recycling Program

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Textile Recycling Program is expanding, adding two new drop-off locations as well as two reusable bag donation bins to support the Hoboken Community Center’s food pantry distribution program. The city officially launched the textile recycling program in December of 2022 as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
HOBOKEN, NJ
District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury

EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing'

CRANFORD, NJ - Time to warm up with wings during the winter weather cool down because Downtown Cranford's popular Fire & Ice festival returns for the third year. The annual winter event features a "King of Wing" competition with a variety of flavorful wings from downtown restaurants, fire breathers and live ice carving demonstrations.
CRANFORD, NJ
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield

Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

