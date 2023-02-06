Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
tapinto.net
Letter: Why Sustainability Matters at OWP
Greenwashing is everywhere. Corporations will add a few recycling bins and offset some of their carbon footprint and call themselves “green.” But what does it mean to be truly sustainable? To incorporate it in the fibers of your design and honor your commitment to this core value?. Sustainability...
tapinto.net
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
tapinto.net
Berkeley Heights Public Library
BHPL's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00 pm in BHPL's Conference Room on the Upper Level at 29 Park Avenue. Click here for the Agenda. Editor's Note: This advertorial content is being published by TAPinto.net as a service for its marketing partners. For more information about how to market your business or nonprofit on TAPinto, please visit TAPintoMarketing.net or email contact@tapinto.net. The opinions expressed herein, if any, are the writer's alone, and do not reflect the opinions of TAPinto.net or anyone who works for TAPinto.net. TAPinto.net is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the writer.
tapinto.net
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary
ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
tapinto.net
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
tapinto.net
Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
tapinto.net
Win $50K in Home Improvements from RJW Exteriors
LAKE HOPATCONG, NJ – RJW Exteriors is excited to announce it has doubled the value of its annual Home Makeover Giveaway for 2023. For this year’s contest - the company’s third - RJW Exteriors is giving a lucky winner up to $50,000 toward new windows, doors, roofing and/or siding.
tapinto.net
JCC of Central NJ to Host Free Special Needs Resource Fair Featuring Over 50 Vendors
In honor of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), the JCC of Central NJ in Scotch Plains is hosting a Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The JCC is located at 1391 Martine Avenue in Scotch Plains. This JCC’s...
tapinto.net
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation
SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
tapinto.net
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
tapinto.net
Multiple Mayors
Summit Mayor Nora Radest -- joined by New Providence Mayor Al Morgan and Berkeley Heights Mayor Angie Devanney -- takes to the microphone and addresses the assembled audience at the Suburban Chamber of Commerce's 'Mayors Roundtable', recently held in New Providence. Each of the municipal leaders shared their goals and...
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11
RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be...
tapinto.net
Hoboken Expanding Textile Recycling Program
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Textile Recycling Program is expanding, adding two new drop-off locations as well as two reusable bag donation bins to support the Hoboken Community Center’s food pantry distribution program. The city officially launched the textile recycling program in December of 2022 as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
tapinto.net
District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury
EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
tapinto.net
Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing'
CRANFORD, NJ - Time to warm up with wings during the winter weather cool down because Downtown Cranford's popular Fire & Ice festival returns for the third year. The annual winter event features a "King of Wing" competition with a variety of flavorful wings from downtown restaurants, fire breathers and live ice carving demonstrations.
tapinto.net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, Feb. 15
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey meeting will be held on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Sign Up for FREE Millburn/Short Hills Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
tapinto.net
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
tapinto.net
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
tapinto.net
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd.
Comments / 0