Davenport, IA

97X

The Top 10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Davenport

Do you hear that? It's the sound of a can of worms opening up with this article. It's time to tackle the debate of who has the best pizza in Davenport. Why is this perfect timing? Because today is National Pizza Day. Whether you agree with it or not, these are truly the top 10 pizza places in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Hot Beer Poker? Great Revivalist Brewery Revives Lost Art of Beer Caramelization

Get ready for a blast from the past with the Great Revivalist Brewery's "Doppelbock Hot Poker Event" happening on February 17th from 5-8pm. The brewers will be taking you back in time with the lost art of "Beer Caramelization" or "Bier Stacheln" as it's known in Germany. This traditional process, which dates back over 400 years, involves heating a metal stick (or "poker") to 1112°F and dipping it into a cold glass of beer to bring it to drinking temperature.
GENESEO, IL
WQAD

'We'll miss it' | Tappa's Steakhouse owners say goodbye

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse has closed its door for the final time. After serving the Quad Cities for 41 years, Cliff and Jan are saying goodbye to a building filled with memories. "This is our life," Jan said. "We lived and breathe it every day." When reflecting, Cliff...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Country Style Ice Cream moving locations

DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Keep Your Fitness Journey Going At QC Fit Fest In East Moline

How's that New Year's Resolution going? Jumpstart it again at QC Fit Fest on February 18th and 19th. Quad City Fit Fest is for all who have some interest in health, fitness, or athletic performance. There will be over 40 vendors for you to enjoy that range from acupuncture to jiu-jitsu to lululemon and more.
EAST MOLINE, IL
97X

Winter Jam Free Concert Series Features Soul Storm On Saturday

Who doesn't love free concerts? There will be another one this Saturday night. The Rust Belt in East Moline has been hosting their Yabba Dabba's House of Glass Winter Jam Free Concert Series for the last several Saturdays. This Saturday, February 11th, Davenport-based Soul Storm will be taking the stage.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods

The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport

Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Next winter system arrives Wednesday night

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temps out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 20’s so still want that heavy coat. However, like yesterday, you will be able to trade the winter coat in for a lighter jacket this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 40’s. Now […]
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
us1049quadcities.com

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
BETTENDORF, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities

Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
97X

97X

