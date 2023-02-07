Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Top 10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Davenport
Do you hear that? It's the sound of a can of worms opening up with this article. It's time to tackle the debate of who has the best pizza in Davenport. Why is this perfect timing? Because today is National Pizza Day. Whether you agree with it or not, these are truly the top 10 pizza places in Davenport.
Hot Beer Poker? Great Revivalist Brewery Revives Lost Art of Beer Caramelization
Get ready for a blast from the past with the Great Revivalist Brewery's "Doppelbock Hot Poker Event" happening on February 17th from 5-8pm. The brewers will be taking you back in time with the lost art of "Beer Caramelization" or "Bier Stacheln" as it's known in Germany. This traditional process, which dates back over 400 years, involves heating a metal stick (or "poker") to 1112°F and dipping it into a cold glass of beer to bring it to drinking temperature.
'We'll miss it' | Tappa's Steakhouse owners say goodbye
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse has closed its door for the final time. After serving the Quad Cities for 41 years, Cliff and Jan are saying goodbye to a building filled with memories. "This is our life," Jan said. "We lived and breathe it every day." When reflecting, Cliff...
KWQC
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
Keep Your Fitness Journey Going At QC Fit Fest In East Moline
How's that New Year's Resolution going? Jumpstart it again at QC Fit Fest on February 18th and 19th. Quad City Fit Fest is for all who have some interest in health, fitness, or athletic performance. There will be over 40 vendors for you to enjoy that range from acupuncture to jiu-jitsu to lululemon and more.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
Winter Jam Free Concert Series Features Soul Storm On Saturday
Who doesn't love free concerts? There will be another one this Saturday night. The Rust Belt in East Moline has been hosting their Yabba Dabba's House of Glass Winter Jam Free Concert Series for the last several Saturdays. This Saturday, February 11th, Davenport-based Soul Storm will be taking the stage.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
977wmoi.com
Local Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna Says Inventory Coming in at a Faster Pace
The past two years, several businesses faced supply chain issues and concerns. Locally, Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna says those setbacks are improving and inventory, including parts, are arriving in a timelier fashion:. “Things seem to be getting a little better. Inventory started to come a little bit at...
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
Next winter system arrives Wednesday night
Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temps out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 20’s so still want that heavy coat. However, like yesterday, you will be able to trade the winter coat in for a lighter jacket this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 40’s. Now […]
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
97X
Davenport, IA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0