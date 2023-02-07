Read full article on original website
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
NME
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
'Daily Show' Host Wanda Sykes Names 1 Thing She Likes About George Santos
The guest host said one revelation about the GOP congressman was actually "pretty cool."
Paul McCartney Apologized Years After He and George Harrison Stole From a Family Who Was Hosting Them
Paul McCartney got a letter from a woman he stayed with as a teenager. In his response, he apologized for his "debt" to her.
The View Alum Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Ben Domenech
Watch: Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are officially a family of four. The Bad Republican author shared that she and her husband—who are also parents to 2-year-old Liberty—have welcomed their second daughter on Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Royal Author Believes King Charles Wed Princess Diana Over Queen Camilla For One Reason
Before King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, he had a very public and tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, the mother of his two children, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, per Vanity Fair. After the couple's engagement announcement in 1981, it seemed everything went downhill quickly.
‘Family Feud’ Host Richard Dawson Found Love With a Contestant: Details on His Marriage History
Game show host Richard Dawson had a career full of highlights and prime time television appearances. The comedian actually fell in love with one of the contestants on Family Feud while he was hosting the show and went on to marry her. Keep scrolling to learn more about his marriages to Diana Dors and Gretchen Johnson.
Popculture
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
