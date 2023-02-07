Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan
Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
MADE Institute to purchase five transitional houses in north Flint for returning citizens
FLINT, MI – A Flint organization fighting recidivism has received a $283,375 grant from Islamic Relief USA to continue operations in Genesee County. The MADE Institute, an organization that offers returning citizens and at-risk youth employment, education and housing opportunities, recently announced the grant. Funding will be used to...
Will the City of Detroit’s “Code Compliance Demands and New Directives” to Perfecting Church Lead to Completion?
The majestic future home of Perfecting Church – under construction for almost 20 years – is impossible to miss for anyone traveling along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue just north of Seven Mile Road. And the question for many who pass the construction site regularly is, will Perfecting Church ever finish its new edifice?
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included
A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite
DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
White Shirt Day remembers the Flint sit-down strike
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited Flint to celebrate tomorrow’s White Shirt Day with the United Auto Workers. White Shirt Day remembers the workers who took part in the Flint sit-down strike. It ended on Feb. 11, 1937, establishing the UAW as the official bargaining representative...
Flint residents still fighting to replace lead pipes, get torn yards fixed
Years past the original deadline to replace Flint’s lead pipes, the work still isn’t done. And many yards and sidewalks remain unsightly years after work was to be cleaned up. City officials blame the pandemic, contractor turnover and other issues and vow to finish pipe replacements by August.
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
Free vending machine with Narcan, fentanyl test strips installed at MTA in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI – A vending machine that will provide the community with free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips was installed Thursday afternoon at the Mass Transportation Authority Transit Center in downtown Flint. Installed by the Genesee Community Health Center, the free vending machine will carry Narcan, or Naloxone nasal...
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
Finally Paid Off! MI Man Wins $1.5M Lottery Using Kids’ Birthdays
Being persistent with his numbers paid off big for this Livingston County man. Playing the lottery often comes with a lot of superstitions for players. Many people play the same numbers over and over, while others only use particular stores and machines to buy their tickets. Staying consistent helped this Livingston County man with the Lotto 47 jackpot.
Former Flint police chief pleads no contest in illegal gambling case
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former police chief in Flint pleaded no contest on Wednesday after prosecutors said he and two others engaged in illegal gambling, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.William Bradford Barksdale is charged with gambling violations (five-year felony) and reckless use of a firearm (90-day misdemeanor). State officials say Barksdale, as well as Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, operated West Point Arcade in Flint and were initially charged in 2018.Regulation officers with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) suspected gambling without a casino license and visited the arcade in 2017. Officials say the officers played casino-style games on...
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
