Flint, MI

Dort Mall | Shopping mall in Flint, Michigan

Dort Mall (formerly Small Mall and Mid-America Plaza) is a shopping mall located in Flint, Michigan. It was built in two stages in 1964 and 1965, three years before Courtland Center and five years before Genesee Valley Center, making it the oldest mall in Genesee County. It is owned by...
The Flint Journal

Dive team searching for Michigan man missing in Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—A Saginaw County man is missing after a boat he and a friend had been riding down the Tittabwassee River on capsized around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. According to Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins, the man, identified as 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins, was traveling down the river on a small boat with a friend when their vessel capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge.
US 103.1

Former Bank Up for Sale in Flint. Only $300k with Vault Included

A former bank is now up for sale in Flint, Michigan. Just across the street from the Dort Mall in Flint, a rather unique property is currently on the market. This unique property is a former bank at the corner of Atherton Road and Dort Highway. The seller is motivated and asking for just $299,000 for it.
WWMT

Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite

DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
WNEM

White Shirt Day remembers the Flint sit-down strike

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visited Flint to celebrate tomorrow’s White Shirt Day with the United Auto Workers. White Shirt Day remembers the workers who took part in the Flint sit-down strike. It ended on Feb. 11, 1937, establishing the UAW as the official bargaining representative...
bridgemi.com

Flint residents still fighting to replace lead pipes, get torn yards fixed

Years past the original deadline to replace Flint’s lead pipes, the work still isn’t done. And many yards and sidewalks remain unsightly years after work was to be cleaned up. City officials blame the pandemic, contractor turnover and other issues and vow to finish pipe replacements by August.
abc12.com

Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
CBS Detroit

Former Flint police chief pleads no contest in illegal gambling case

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former police chief in Flint pleaded no contest on Wednesday after prosecutors said he and two others engaged in illegal gambling, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.William Bradford Barksdale is charged with gambling violations (five-year felony) and reckless use of a firearm (90-day misdemeanor). State officials say Barksdale, as well as Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, operated West Point Arcade in Flint and were initially charged in 2018.Regulation officers with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) suspected gambling without a casino license and visited the arcade in 2017. Officials say the officers played casino-style games on...
