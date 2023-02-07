Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
patronmagazine.com
Discover the History Under The Mound
The Mount Experience exhibition seeks to uncover America’s buried past through a combination of photography, augmented reality, audio recordings, and visual installations created by Black Dallas artists. It is the product of a years-long renewal of Old Mount Gillion Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas, led by Rodney Hawkins and his family.
Nacogdoches, Texas Mentioned In New Hit Series On Peacock
I've been watching the new Peacock hit series “Poker Face” during lunch, and I just got to Season 1 Episode 3. The episode was named "The Stall" and when the show opened everyone was talking in East Texas accents. Before Natasha Lyonne's main character, Charlie, even makes it...
scttx.com
DRT Announces Winner of 2023 Texas History Essay Contest
The chapter invited Shelby County students in grades 4 and 7 to participate in the DRT Texas History Essay Contest. The fourth grade essay topic was "Colonel Benjamin Rush Milam." The seventh grade topic was "Signers (Delegates) of the Texas Declaration of Independence" and students chose one of the 59 signers to feature in their essay.
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
KTRE
WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation
Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer. The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
scttx.com
Joaquin ISD 2021-22 Annual Report of Educational Performance, Texas Academic Performance Report
February 10, 2023 - Joaquin ISD board of trustees will hold a public hearing during their regular monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023. The 2021-22 Annual Performance Report/Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) will be discussed during the hearing and input from the community, parents, taxpayers and general public are welcomed.
Documents: 4 children of Shelby County woman told neighbor their stepfather killed their mother
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Arrest documents show the four young children of the Shelby County woman who was shot to death Wednesday ran to their neighbor's house saying their stepfather killed their mother. Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, of Joaquin, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death...
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
KTRE
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
easttexasradio.com
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler
A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
KLTV
2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
scttx.com
WSCVFD Reports of Three Recent Vehicle, Grass Fire Calls
February 9, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had three calls lately outside of those worked with Center Fire Department. There was a crash on Highway 7 on the downhill side of Mcswain Hill January 28 at 7:30pm where a dead tree fell across the road and a gray GMC collided with the tree. There were no injuries but the truck was towed away.
Comments / 0