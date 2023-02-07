ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

KXAN

What’s the oldest town in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
patronmagazine.com

Discover the History Under The Mound

The Mount Experience exhibition seeks to uncover America’s buried past through a combination of photography, augmented reality, audio recordings, and visual installations created by Black Dallas artists. It is the product of a years-long renewal of Old Mount Gillion Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas, led by Rodney Hawkins and his family.
DALLAS, TX
scttx.com

DRT Announces Winner of 2023 Texas History Essay Contest

The chapter invited Shelby County students in grades 4 and 7 to participate in the DRT Texas History Essay Contest. The fourth grade essay topic was "Colonel Benjamin Rush Milam." The seventh grade topic was "Signers (Delegates) of the Texas Declaration of Independence" and students chose one of the 59 signers to feature in their essay.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation

Angela Justice, sister of Ashley Schaeffer, speaks outside of a court hearing where two women pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder Schaeffer. The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler

A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 women accused in Angelina County murder make plea deals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two women accused of their involvement with the death of an Angelina County woman have plead guilty to murder. Breana Lee Green and Deidra Marie Lee confessed each to a charge of murder in the death of Ashley Schaeffer in 2022. Green confessed to driving Victor...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

WSCVFD Reports of Three Recent Vehicle, Grass Fire Calls

February 9, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had three calls lately outside of those worked with Center Fire Department. There was a crash on Highway 7 on the downhill side of Mcswain Hill January 28 at 7:30pm where a dead tree fell across the road and a gray GMC collided with the tree. There were no injuries but the truck was towed away.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

