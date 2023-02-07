Read full article on original website
Various News: Mercedes Mone, WWE 2K23, Roxanne Perez, More
Emerald City Comic Con has announced that they will feature appearances by Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi), as you can see below:. Roxanne Perez, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, has been confirmed as a playable character in WWE 2K23. Hyan revealed on Twitter that she participated in motion capture for Perez’s in-game entrance, and the two trained together at Reality of Wrestling.
Karrion Kross Names WWE SmackDown Star As The Most Underrated Wrestler
Karrion Kross has shared his belief that Ricochet is WWE’s most underrated star. During an appearance on Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Kross was asked who the most underrated WWE Superstar is. He also broke down how there are two types of fans – those who like highspots and those who like storytelling.
WWE News – Name Change For New WWE Announcer, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Finale
WWE recently hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the developmental territory. Blake made his debut on Friday night’s episode of NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, alongside Byron Saxton. WWE chose the name ‘Howard’ as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year due to...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
Paul Heyman Hypes Up Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
Paul Heyman has edited Sami Zayn out of a picture taken at last week’s WWE SmackDown, using the opportunity to promote the upcoming match between Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Taking to Twitter, Heyman referenced a Super Bowl ad for the Google Pixel 7, which showcased the...
Matt Cardona Calls Chelsea Green’s WWE Return “Absolutely Amazing”
Matt Cardona is extremely pleased with his wife Chelsea Green’s return to WWE, calling it “absolutely amazing.”. Green, who was released from WWE in 2021, returned to the promotion as part of the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. During an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, Cardona...
Seth Rollins Describes Rush Of WrestleMania Season
Seth Rollins is no stranger to the brightest lights and the biggest stages. “The Visionary” made his WrestleMania debut back in 2013 and for him, there’s nothing like the build up to ‘Mania season. In a recent interview with Windy City Gridiron, Rollins discussed the exhilaration that only WrestleMania season can bring.
Tony Khan Talks War Between AEW & WWE, Alleged Contract Tampering By WWE
Heading into All Out last year, it was reported that AEW held a talent meeting noting that Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer, sent an email to WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about not tampering with talent. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show...
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Jim Ross: WWE Never Wanted “Untrained Brute” Mike Tyson To Wrestle
Mike Tyson may have made an impact upon his arrival into the world of professional wrestling, but WWE never planned on him having a match. In 1998, Tyson would briefly join the WWF during his 15-month suspension from boxing after biting off the ear of Evander Holyfield. WWE often alluded...
Elias Is Interested In A Symphony Of Destruction Match With Dexter Lumis
During a recent appearance on “WWE Die Woche,” WWE Superstar Elias was asked which current crop of WWE talent he’d like to work with, including his desire to face off against Dexter Lumis in a Symphony of Destruction match. He said,. “GUNTHER is one of them. Madcap...
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
AEW News – Lance Archer On Being Sidelined, Ricky Starks Launching New Fashion Line
AEW wrestler Lance Archer took to Twitter to announce that he hasn’t competed for the last 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. The Murderhawk wrote,. “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer last wrestled at an NJPW show at...
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
The Updated Lineup For NJPW Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Battle in the Valley” pay-per-view event is set to emanate from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view event will feature ten matches, with five championships on the line. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, is set to challenge familiar foe KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first match since departing WWE last year. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.
A&E To Air WWE Marathon Next Sunday
WWE’s programming will be returning to A&E next Sunday with the premiere of new episodes of WWE Legends Biography and the second season of WWE Rivals. You can check out the full schedule below:. 1 PM – WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. The Rock. 2 PM – Biography:...
Logan Paul Stars In Super Bowl Ad, The Miz Also Featured
Super Bowl LVII saw the Kansas City Chiefs edge out the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to take home the “winner’s purse” on Sunday night. Logan Paul appeared in an advertisement for his energy drink, Prime Hydration, during the event, with WWE Superstar The Miz also appearing. The advertisement,...
Natalya & Her Sister Post New Video, SmackDown News, Asuka, More
You can check out some highlights from this week’s episode of “SmackDown Lowdown” below:. You can also check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. You can check out the latest vlog from Natalya and Jenni Neidhart below:
Seth Rollins Weighs In On WWE’s ‘Cutthroat’ Locker Room
The wrestling business is a wild place to be in, especially when it’s every man for himself. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins addressed the perception that the WWE locker room is “cutthroat” and explained that while everyone wants to be at the top, there is still mutual respect among the wrestlers.
