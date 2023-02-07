Read full article on original website
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
The electric vehicle maker posted net income of $12.6 billion for last year.
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Even well-known stocks can produce outsized returns. Here are three that can do just that over the next 20 years.
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Tesla has been an immensely lucrative stock over its lifetime. The electric vehicle market and alternative projects give Tesla more long-term growth potential. The stock is still reasonably valued despite a recent bounce off its lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
The stock still looks like a good deal, even after its big rally.
This northwestern state is offering the most generous incentives on the purchase of a green vehicle.
Today, Tesla has once again been forced to halt construction at Giga Berlin due to bureaucratic red tape. And Elon Musk has responded to show his frustration with the German authorities. In the past few years, Tesla has been growing vehicle production at a breakneck speed. In the whole of...
The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Ford has cut its stake in Rivian to 1.15%, as part of a plan to scale down its holdings in the electric-vehicle maker. Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by $7.4 billion in 2022, had said last week that the monetization of its stake in Rivian was "nearly complete". Ford held an 11.4% stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.
Elon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla. In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who’d been betting against Tesla’s stock. A couple years later, the company actually listed satin trunks as a gag gift for sale on its website.
