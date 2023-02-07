ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
cryptopotato.com

U.S. SEC Probes Kraken Over Sale of Unregistered Securities: Report

The investigation is at an advanced stage and will likely lead to a settlement in a few days. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probing major American crypto exchange Kraken over its unregistered securities offerings to U.S. investors. The investigation has gotten to an advanced stage, and...
CoinTelegraph

Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy