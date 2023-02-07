Read full article on original website
Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading
A former employee of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plead guilty to insider trading by using confidential information from his company to determine which crypto assets would be listed on the exchange.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
cryptopotato.com
CoinTelegraph
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
