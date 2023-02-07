Read full article on original website
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
Natalya & Her Sister Post New Video, SmackDown News, Asuka, More
You can check out some highlights from this week’s episode of “SmackDown Lowdown” below:. You can also check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. You can check out the latest vlog from Natalya and Jenni Neidhart below:
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
New UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Dates In Las Vegas & Los Angeles
WWE has announced some additional stops for its popular UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW in Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA ahead of WrestleMania 39. The show featuring The Undertaker will take place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 24 and The Novo at LA Live on Friday, March 31.
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
The Final Card For Tonight’s NWA Nuff Said
The NWA will present its Nuff Said pay-per-view event tonight at 7 pm Eastern on FITE TV. Here is the final card:. -Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA Championship (no one is allowed at ringside) -Kamile vs. Angelina Love in a No DQ match for the NWA Women’s Championship...
What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Kickoff Show (Video)
MJF isn’t a fan of snitches. Earlier this week, it was reported that fans allegedly called the Nassau Police Department following the AEW World Champion’s promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth wrote,. “If I get one more call from the...
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
List Of Producers & Notes From This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers and some backstage notes from the February 10th episode of WWE SmackDown. The Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment was produced by Michael Hayes. He was also the mastermind behind The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet SmackDown Tag Team Title match.
Karrion Kross Names WWE SmackDown Star As The Most Underrated Wrestler
Karrion Kross has shared his belief that Ricochet is WWE’s most underrated star. During an appearance on Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez, was asked who is the most underrated WWE superstar. He also broke down how there are two types of fans – those who like highspots and those who like storytelling.
The Updated Lineup For NJPW Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Battle in the Valley” pay-per-view event is set to emanate from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view event will feature ten matches, with five championships on the line. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, is set to challenge familiar foe KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first match since departing WWE last year. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star For Tonight’s SmackDown
Ronda Rousey may be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Pwinsider is reporting that several fans have spotted Rousey in Connecticut, where the show is taking place tonight. Mike Johnson wrote, “We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they’ve spotted Ronda Rousey, so it would appear...
