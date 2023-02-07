Sunny War (photo by Joshua Black Wilkins) I may not know much, but I’m certain I know how to polish a turd. In 2021, COVID-19 was still holding me, my boyfriend, and all other Los Angeles residents hostage. The whole city had a 6 p.m. curfew, and LAPD was actually enforcing it, unlike all the other “laws” in the city. My boyfriend and I faithfully doled out $1,600 a month for a tiny, cramped studio apartment, and it was starting to take a toll on us. We were two musicians relying on nothing financially but virtual concerts and Bandcamp Fridays. We finally figured out how to get unemployment money, but we were really hoping to return to our usual troubadour ways. Both of us were as chaotic as we were creative, and it proved to be like oil and water when confined to such a small space. Songs were made but love wasn’t. This was the beginning of the most emotionally draining period of my life, yet also the most fruitful creatively. In isolation from friends, family, and even the man I slept next to, words and music became my only refuge.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO