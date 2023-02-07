Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
westsidetoday.com
Popular Chicken Wing Chain Opening in Rancho Park
Rancho Park has a new Wingstop on the way at 11201 National Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The location is close to a Hamburger Habit location well known in the community. This location is being steered by Barjor “BJ” Pithawalla, who has 15 other locations of the...
L.A. Weekly
Presale Codes for Cake Tour 2023
If you happen to be a girl in a short skirt and a long jacket, we have a tour for you! Sacramento indie rock legends Cake are embarking on a 10-date tour this summer. The tour take the band from coast to coast, launching in Mill Valley, CA at the Mill Valley Music Fest on May 14, and wrapping in Philadelphia, PA on July 23rd. Cake will make a stop here in Los Angeles at the Greek Amphitheater on June 21st — see below for all dates. Passwords and presale codes for the Cake Tour 2023 tickets are as follows:
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
L.A. Weekly
Top 10 Entrepreneurs in Los Angeles Making an Impact in Their Industries in 2023
David Hirsch, CEO of MIDOS Development Group, is a visionary leader with a background in media and advertising, and a passion for the remodeling and construction industry. David started his career with a focus on the industry and co-founded 1800Remodel.com, a national home improvement brand and platform, that connected homeowners with local contractors.
Eater
100-Year-Old Airliner Bar Among Two Prominent Nightlife Closures in LA
The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.
A Proposed City Ordinance Could Decimate Outdoor Dining in LA
It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic in the United States, yet the country’s reckoning with outdoor dining continues apace. This time, the saga is playing out in Los Angeles, where the city has proposed an outdoor-dining ordinance that has restaurant owners outraged, according to the Los Angeles Times. Up until now, the Al Fresco program had allowed restaurants to expand their operations, but the new law might undo some of that work, costing businesses thousands of dollars as they navigate city bureaucracy. “The pandemic alfresco permit was the most thoughtful working program this city has ever offered...
KABC
The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some employees.
(Los Angeles, CA) — The Happiest Place on Earth is about to become unhappy for some. Disney CEO Bog Iger is working on a cost reduction plan that will reduce the workforce by seven-thousand employees. In a recent letter to shareholders, the Disney Board wrote that it is “overseeing important strategic changes”, such as prioritizing streaming profitability and improving the guest experience in parks. The layoffs will likely happen in the coming weeks and months.
theeastsiderla.com
$50,000 off El Sereno Traditional, $70,000 cut on Boyle Heights 2-on-a-Lot, $75,000 chop on Historic Filipinotown Fourplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. El Sereno Traditional: $50,000 off a four-bedroom home near Cal State L.A. Now asking $849,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy...
California Pizza Kitchen founder lists Beverly Hills mansion for $48.5 million
The lavish home features a "reflecting pond," watched over by Greek gods.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
tourcounsel.com
South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California
South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
L.A. Weekly
Presale Codes for Big Time Rush Can’t Get Enough Tour
If you can’t get enough Big Time Rush, you are in for a treat. The pop band who reunited in 2020 are embarking on a massive tour dubbed the “Can’t Get Enough Tour,” hitting 39 dates. Jax and Max will open for the band, and the tour will launch on June 22 in Fort Worth, TX and wrap August 23 in Monterrey, NL, Mexico, including a stop in on August 11 here in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in Inglewood — see below for all dates. Passwords and presale codes for the Big Time Rush Can’t Get Enough Tour tickets are as follows:
theregistrysocal.com
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
No Depression
Sunny War on Making Lemons Lemonade
Sunny War (photo by Joshua Black Wilkins) I may not know much, but I’m certain I know how to polish a turd. In 2021, COVID-19 was still holding me, my boyfriend, and all other Los Angeles residents hostage. The whole city had a 6 p.m. curfew, and LAPD was actually enforcing it, unlike all the other “laws” in the city. My boyfriend and I faithfully doled out $1,600 a month for a tiny, cramped studio apartment, and it was starting to take a toll on us. We were two musicians relying on nothing financially but virtual concerts and Bandcamp Fridays. We finally figured out how to get unemployment money, but we were really hoping to return to our usual troubadour ways. Both of us were as chaotic as we were creative, and it proved to be like oil and water when confined to such a small space. Songs were made but love wasn’t. This was the beginning of the most emotionally draining period of my life, yet also the most fruitful creatively. In isolation from friends, family, and even the man I slept next to, words and music became my only refuge.
lavistamchs.com
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.
COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
L.A. Weekly
LA Weekly Valentine’s Day Spotlights
Get single yoga classes for only $14 all month. No limit on classes. Book your classes today. Offer ends 2/28. Artha specializes in holistic rejuvenation and healing therapies to renew your mind, body and soul. We offer a variety of massage, T-Shock, Cryotherapy and state-of-the-art body treatments to all members. From muscle relaxation, facial regeneration to non-invasive body sculpting. Our licensed therapists are available daily to relax and rejuvenate your body and mind.
850wftl.com
Legendary composer of pop songs, Burt Bacharach, dies at 94
Los Angeles, CA– Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94. Bacharach was said to have died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes according to publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. Bacharach composed popular songs such as “Walk on,” “I Say a Little Prayer,”...
Comments / 0