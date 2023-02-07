For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!

