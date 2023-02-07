Read full article on original website
BHG
Pistachio Martinis Might Be 2023’s Breakout Cocktail—Learn How to Make One
Ever since Ina Garten’s supersized cosmo made its glorious debut on Instagram in April 2020, the drink du jour has been changing about as rapidly as the latest TikTok food trend. Just like butter boards leapt to butter candles, espresso martinis are so 2022, according to online searches. We’re predicting the drink of 2023—or at least the first portion of it—will be the pistachio martini.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars
If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as you made them from scratch!
One pot spaghetti
If you love to cook, but hate doing so many dirty dishes, this simple, no-fuss spaghetti can be made easily in one pot. It's a great way to prepare pasta on a busy weeknight. Plus, it's really yummy!
Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This moist delicious chocolate zucchini bread that can be made into muffins, loaves, bundt pans, and the best way to use up an abundance of zucchini. Zucchini makes some of the tastiest dessert recipes due to the moisture it provides and the cake/bread is so delicious.
How to Make 5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Mousse
Every once in a while, you need a decadent dessert that you can whip up quickly—without having to turn on the oven. Something that will please everyone’s palate, is individually portioned for easy serving and can even be prepared and frozen ahead of time. That treat is peanut butter mousse!
Hypebae
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Oven Baked Chicken Wings
These Oven Baked Chicken Wings are perfect for Superbowl Sunday. They are easy to make and crispy every time. Eat them as is or coated in your favorite sauce. Toss them in a simple mixture of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, then baked until crispy golden brown perfection. It is as easy as that!
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Poke Cake
Turtle Poke Cake is a chocolate cake that is oozing with flavor, topped with frosting, nuts, and chocolate chips - making every bite delish!. If you know me, you know I love a good cake! I'm all about decadent, delicious cakes, and if you are too, then you're gonna love this scrumptious Turtle Poke Cake! Soft chocolate cake smothered in a creamy caramel sauce and topped with a homemade chocolate frosting. Everyone will be coming back for more!
One Green Planet
3-Ingredient Mousse [Vegan]
1 1/3 cup (310g) dark dairy-free chocolate (70% or higher is best) 1/2- 1 cup (130-150ml) almond milk, depending on desired consistency (optional) Maple syrup, to taste (if you want it sweeter or use a higher % dark chocolate) Preparation. Melt the dark chocolate either in your microwave or double...
Pizza Dough
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pizza Dough.
Tasting Table
Religieuse: The Traditional French Pastry That Resembles A Nun
If you were dazzled by the whimsical towers of choux pastry in the Wes Anderson film "The Grand Budapest Hotel," known as courtesans au chocolat, you might be interested to know that they bear a striking resemblance to a real-life French pastry called the Religieuse (per Slate). The Religieuse is...
The Daily South
What Is Bisquick, And Why Are Southerners Obsessed With It?
For decades, home cooks have been using Bisquick for sweet and savory kitchen confections, from pancakes to sausage balls. While Southerners are fiercely proud of their homemade biscuits and baked goods, nothing beats a shelf-stable and versatile baking shortcut. Enter Bisquick. This article will explain what Bisquick is, the history...
Chefs share tailgate recipes for Super Bowl LVII celebrations
Chefs Joe Isidori and Anne Burrell whip up their chicken wings inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday.
Maryland Style Crab Cakes
When you want to learn how to make the Best Maryland Crab Cakes, ask a chef who spent most of his life working at shore restaurants. I’ve learned a thing or two about making Maryland Crab Cakes that are packed with crab meat and just enough filler to bind the crab meat together.
Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread)
This Conchas recipe makes the BEST Mexican sweet breads. They come out super soft and fluffy. So irresistible. You’ll fall in love in just one bite!. Conchas are soft and yummy Mexican sweet breads with a shell-shaped sugar topping. In Spanish, “concha” means “shell” which is where this dessert bread gets its name. So yummy!
Beef Stroganoff - a Wintertime Favorite Meal That's Sure to Delight
For me, Beef Stroganoff is one of my wintertime favorite meals - true comfort food in my opinion. The first few times I made this, I did it on the stovetop in a large skillet or Dutch oven. I've also made it in my Instant Pot and in the Crockpot (the links will take you to the recipes showing how you can do this). My original recipe was from the Creme De La Crumb website and it was nearly a 5-star recipe, which is what I always try to find. The author talks about different cuts of meat you can use in the recipe, plus if you do a Google search, you'll find plenty of options exist for what works. I hope you enjoy Beef Stroganoff!
Learn the secret for parchment paper piping bags
In a pastry chef's toolbox, you often find items like a candy thermometer, a bench scraper and an offset spatula, tools that professionals simply can't live without. You may be surprised to find out that one of the principal, indispensable tools a pastry chef often relies on is a DIY project of sorts. According to Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Pastry & Baking Arts Chef-Instructor Stephen Chavez, a parchment cornet is as valuable, if not more than, a store-bought pastry bag when it comes to decorating cakes.
universalparksnewstoday.com
REVIEW: New Muffaletta Crêpes Represent France at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
A new option is available at Central Park Crêpes for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. The stand is representing France in the global cuisine offerings. Menu for France at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕 Muffaletta Crêpe – $11.99...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 2/9- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
This month’s cocktail was a little unexpected for me. I figured that it would have a more fruity flavor and be too sweet but it turns out the spice of the ginger beer mellows the sweetness quite well and brings about a satisfyingly, refreshing drink. The Guava Ginger Screwdriver might have a few layers to it but is very easy to make. The tropical flavor of the guava melds well with the fruit flavor of the Hpnotiq. Not being a big fan of fruity or tropical drinks, I know I’m probably one of very few people who do not like pina coladas. I purchased the smallest bottle of Hpnotiq I could find since I was not sure about the flavor or the likelihood I would use it in the future.
gordonramsayclub.com
Éclairs with Almond Cream
These eclairs with almond cream taste like heaven! The recipe is pretty much similar to the basic éclair recipe which makes it simple and easy to prepare (especially if you already have an experience with making eclairs). It will take you 70 minutes to prepare these French treats. Here is the recipe:
