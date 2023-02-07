Read full article on original website
Wildcat Men Pull Away In Overtime, WSC Women Suffer Heartbreaking Loss On Senior Night
WAYNE – Emotions ran high Saturday evening during senior day for Wayne State College with two regular season games remaining. Back at Rice Auditorium, the Wildcats hosted Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC South Division play. The Wayne State men erased a 16-point early second half deficit to force overtime and...
Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Scholarship Recipients Announced
LINCOLN – The NE Chamber announced six recipients of six $2,000 scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. Jerry Brito-Mendoza of Omaha, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, awarded the Moe Beardmore Scholarship;. Ryann Haburchak of Ewing, from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, awarded...
Cora “Lucy” Harrison
Cora “Lucy” Harrison, 91, of Wakefield, NE, died on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield, NE. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. A private graveside funeral will be held in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family or the Wakefield Fire and Rescue.
