Cora “Lucy” Harrison, 91, of Wakefield, NE, died on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield, NE. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. A private graveside funeral will be held in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family or the Wakefield Fire and Rescue.

WAKEFIELD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO