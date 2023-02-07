ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waynedailynews.com

Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Scholarship Recipients Announced

LINCOLN – The NE Chamber announced six recipients of six $2,000 scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. Jerry Brito-Mendoza of Omaha, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, awarded the Moe Beardmore Scholarship;. Ryann Haburchak of Ewing, from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, awarded...
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Cora “Lucy” Harrison

Cora “Lucy” Harrison, 91, of Wakefield, NE, died on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield, NE. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Wakefield. A private graveside funeral will be held in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family or the Wakefield Fire and Rescue.
WAKEFIELD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy