ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
INDIANA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week

There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy