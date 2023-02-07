ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' odds to set record, pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tuesday

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEg0v_0kfdjSQ600

Will LeBron do it Tuesday night?

Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James is 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

Heading into Tuesday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James has 38,352 career points (in regular-season games). Abdul-Jabbar holds the record at 38,387.

As of 3:32 p.m. ET, Tipico Sportsbook has odds of +145 for LeBron to break the record by scoring at least 36 points Tuesday – tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). The Over for LeBron to score 32.5 is -110, the Under 32.5 is -120.

In the midst of his 20th season since being the No. 1 overall draft pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, LeBron has played 1,409 regular-season games — 11 campaigns with the Cavs, 4 with the Miami Heat and currently in his 5th season with the Lakers.

Known as Lew Alcindor before taking his Muslim name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971, he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Kareem played in 1,560 games during 20 seasons – 6 for the Bucks and 14 for the Lakers. He was traded during the 1975 offseason with Walt Wesley to the Lakers for Junior Bridgeman, Dave Meyers, Elmore Smith and Brian Winters.

LeBron made his NBA debut when he was 18. Kareem debuted at 22.

LeBron and Kareem are both 19-time All-Stars and Rookie of the Year winners, but Kareem has 6 NBA titles to LeBron’s 4. However, LeBron was the Finals MVP in his 4 championships, while Kareem was the Finals MVP twice.

Kareem has 2 scoring titles (1970-71 and 1971-72); LeBron has 1 (2007-08).

LeBron averages 27.2 PPG during the regular season to rank 5th and scored 28.7 PPG during the postseason to rank 6th. Kareem averaged 24.6 PPG regular season (16th) and 24.3 PPG postseason (26th).

Kareem ranks 3rd in rebounds (17,440) and 3rd in blocks (3,189), while LeBron is 4th in assists (10,351), 2nd in postseason assists (1,919), 9th in steals (2,176) and 1st in postseason steals (454).

If LeBron doesn’t get it Tuesday, the Lakers’ next game is Thursday at home vs. Milwaukee.

