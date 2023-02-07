ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvtm13.com

Superintendent talks paraprofessional standards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Paraprofessional standards are getting attention in Alabama. Teacher aides are required to have a minimum of48 college credits or pass assessments. Jefferson County Schools has been alerting paraprofessionals of the requirement. The Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says there are 25 - 31 employees who don't meet that standard of have not provided documentation of needed requirements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
travel2next.com

12 Alabama National Parks

The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center

Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WPMI

APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on actual year-end financial results for Alabama Power Company. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million for 2022. That means customers are due a refund which will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
