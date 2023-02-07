Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Exchanges Gunfire with Driver After Chase Ends in Crash
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police Officer exchanged gunfire with a driver early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, said officers were originally called out to pursue a domestic violence suspect late Tuesday night or after midnight Wednesday morning.
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
Crash in Bibb County Tuesday Morning Claims Life of Jemison Man
A two-vehicle crash that occurred in neighboring Bibb County Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Jemison man. According to a release from Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the accident occurred at 6 a.m. near the 8 mile marker of Alabama 139, located one mile north of Randolph.
Brookwood High School Locked Down After Student Brings Gun to Campus
Brookwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after administrators there discovered a student brought a gun to school, Tuscaloosa County School System officials have confirmed. Superintendent Keri Johnson issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. saying the school implemented its lockdown procedures after staff was tipped off that...
Send free Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama
Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day.
UPS Plane Becomes Stuck During Morning Landing at Birmingham International Airport
People waiting on packages from UPS may experience a delay after one of their planes became stuck on the taxiway following landing at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to reports from WBRC in Birmingham, the incident occurred Thursday morning around 5:10 a.m. In the report, airport spokesperson Kim Hunt said...
wvtm13.com
Superintendent talks paraprofessional standards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Paraprofessional standards are getting attention in Alabama. Teacher aides are required to have a minimum of48 college credits or pass assessments. Jefferson County Schools has been alerting paraprofessionals of the requirement. The Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says there are 25 - 31 employees who don't meet that standard of have not provided documentation of needed requirements.
Bryant Bank Pledges $50K Donation to West Alabama Food Bank for New Facility Fundraising Campaign
The West Alabama Food Bank received a $50,000 donation from Bryant Bank as a part of their "Imagine West Alabama" fundraising campaign for their new facility in South Tuscaloosa. Representatives from Bryant Bank presented the food bank board of directors with a check before their monthly meeting. According to a...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
travel2next.com
12 Alabama National Parks
The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
wvtm13.com
Spotty showers Friday, heavier rain may mix with snow on Saturday
Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
Bham Now
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
FOX Sports
Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
WPMI
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on actual year-end financial results for Alabama Power Company. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million for 2022. That means customers are due a refund which will...
