Florida Legislators File Bill Requiring the Use of a Smoke Evacuation System During Surgical Procedures

Last week, state Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, and state Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, filed a bill to require the use of a smoke evacuation system during any surgical procedure likely to generate surgical smoke.

In addition to the danger to health care workers, surgical smoke can cause cancer cells to metastasize in the incision site of patients who undergo surgical cancer removal. Furthermore, babies born by C-section breathe in their mother’s surgical smoke at birth.

“Surgical smoke is a known hazard in operating rooms, yet OSHA has no specific regulations regarding methods to control it. I am working with Representative Woodson to ensure that Florida has a law that protects the hard-working personnel in the operating room environment where surgical smoke is generated,” Garcia said.

“I believe that we have an obligation to ensure that our health care workers are safe in their work environment. We are currently facing a serious staffing shortage in Florida when it comes to health care workers. They are essential for the well-being of all Floridians, and this legislation will offer them further protections that will allow them to continue doing their jobs safely. I am excited to partner with Senator Garcia to pass this vital legislation,” said Woodson.