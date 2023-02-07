Read full article on original website
New 200-acre Life Sciences Development Proposed in Plano
Multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm NexPoint proposed plans for a 200-acre, 4 million-square-foot life sciences development in Plano at the old campus of Electronic Data Systems. Dubbed TxS District (Technology x Science), the project centers around the 91-acre main campus and an additional 109 acres in the nearby Legacy neighborhood. Consisting...
Dallas Will Allow Rental Property Owners To Do Their Own Inspections
Dallas’ Code Compliance Services launched a new program this week to allow single- and multifamily rental property owners to perform their own annual inspections. The goal is to free up code compliance staff so they can go after rental properties with persistent code violations. To qualify for the program,...
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
The Effort to Return the Forest Theater to Its Community Has Reached Half Its Fundraising Goal
The Forest Theater has been mostly closed for decades in South Dallas, but there has long been talk of bringing it back and what that could mean to the community in which it sits. The most recent effort to rehabilitate the shuttered theater has raised roughly half of its $75 million goal. It could reopen next year.
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Luxury Real Estate Agents Tell Dallas Builders Association There’s a ‘Serious Inventory Issue’
Expert Realtors representing Lake Highlands, the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and Lakewood talked shop Thursday about building and design trends — and a staggering lack of inventory — in a post-pandemic market. A star-studded panel including luxury real estate agents shared thoughts on what buyers want and what...
'Most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen' | This $20M Texas mansion includes turf field, basketball court and more
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas mansion with a hefty price tag is catching the eyes of many online after its Zillow posting went viral. The 31,000-square-foot transitional Mediterranean gated on 3.6 acres features a myriad of amenities, which include but are not limited to: a full-size basketball court, bowling alley, batting cage, movie theater indoor glass-enclosed trampoline and a turf field backyard.
Face of Estate Planning and Trusts
Aubrey Boswell was drawn to the practice of estate planning and probate when he realized the importance these areas hold in everyone’s lives. He values helping clients leave a meaningful legacy and helping to protect that legacy after a loved one passes away. Before opening his own practice, Boswell...
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
Why were many North Texas highways still closed after last week's ice storm?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two days after the ice melted last week, miles of highway lanes across North Texas were still closed, part of a winter weather highway management decision tied to the 133-vehicle accident in 2021 in Fort Worth.Rather than treat and maintain managed toll lanes on highways during winter storms, TxDOT and the private companies that manage TEXpress lanes have started closing the lanes entirely.They can stay closed long after any winter precipitation is gone. While the sun was out and traffic was back across the area by Friday last week, according to TxDOT some lanes...
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
