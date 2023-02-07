Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Related
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
WATE
Burchett Questions Balloon Incident
While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas. Burchett Questions Balloon Incident. While public details on the object remain limited at this time,...
WATE
Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
WATE
Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday
The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday. The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. 10 a.m. Newscast, February 11, 2023. 10...
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
WATE
Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate
The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing half of TN stores
Half of the Tennessee's Bed Bath & Beyond locations are among the 290 locations being closed nationwide according to a release from the company.
WATE
Man charged with murder of Roane Co woman
WATE 6 On Your Side at 6 A Kingston man was taken into custody early Friday morning following a standoff with Roane County deputies and the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman. Man charged with murder of Roane Co woman. WATE 6 On Your Side at 6 A Kingston man...
WATE
Knoxville Churches spreading the love
"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us. "Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
WATE
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
WATE
Food City check presentation to JDRF
Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
Firefighters extinguish 10-acre brush fire in Halls
Firefighters are battling a 10-acre brush fire in Halls Friday afternoon according to Rural Metro Fire.
WATE
Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday
Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies. Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday. Periods of rain are expected overnight...
WATE
Lori welcomes new grandbaby
WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
Comments / 0