Knoxville, TN

WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Burchett Questions Balloon Incident

While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday

The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate

The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Man charged with murder of Roane Co woman

A Kingston man was taken into custody early Friday morning following a standoff with Roane County deputies and the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Churches spreading the love

"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
WATE

Food City check presentation to JDRF

Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday

Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Lori welcomes new grandbaby

WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild.
TENNESSEE STATE

