Baker‘s filmer Beagle has been one of the most prolific filmers in industry for the last 20 years. We know What’s in his bag, but what about his board? The switch crookaholic breaks down both of his board set ups for the boys at The Nine Club. Does Beagle skate hard of soft bushings? Does he file his grip before he cuts it? Which way does his Shake Junt griptape face? How soft are his filmer wheels? Does he like tight or loose trucks? Find out all of this and more in the latest video on The Nine Club’s More Nine Club YouTube Channel, above!

2 DAYS AGO