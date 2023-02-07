Read full article on original website
Related
The ultimate all-star tribute to Jeff Beck: only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Iron Maiden, Neil Young, Those Damn Crows, Uriah Heep, Stranglers, Mike Oldfield, Kings X, Steve Vai, Ry Cooder, Skindred and more
The Berrics Canteen
DGK Releases RAW Edit from Brian Reid’s Part in Zeigeist
Dirty Ghetto Kid and Boston Bad Boy (technically Cape Cod) Brian Reid had one hell of a part in DGK’s ‘Zeigeist‘ video that premiered in November of last year. Now, the brand has released the RAW clips from Brian’s part. Full of technically powerful clips filmed from coast-to-coast, this edit is just what you need to hyped you up to hit the streets with a vengeance.
The Berrics Canteen
Joey Pepper gets Guest Pro Model for Krooked
Joey Pepper is a passenger for Krooked Skateboards this week as the brand releases his guest pro model. The Woodworking Wonder Man Pepper dropped some new footage this week to go along with the board release that feels fresh and nostalgic at the same time. Set to an upbeat instrumental of Iggy Pop’s ‘The Passenger’, the guest pro video is sure to turn some heads in the Krooked position.
The Berrics Canteen
Tom Asta Shares his Secrets to Skating Stairs and Gaps
Longtime Berrics favorite Tom Asta has been steady cranking out content for his YouTube Channel. The latest video, he shares his secrets to skating stairs and gaps. From dialing in your tricks on flat, practicing the basics, learning how to catch your tricks while in the air, to getting the right amount of speed, Asta gives us his in-depth breakdown of how to start skating stairs with confidence. Check out the full video above, and make sure to give his Channel a follow for more content in the future!
NME
Depeche Mode announce support acts for North America ‘Memento Mori’ tour
Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for the North American leg of their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour. The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are due to hit the road next month following the release of their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.
Machine Gun Kelly To Headline Prestigious London Venue For One Night Only
He will follow in the footsteps of many rock and metal heavyweights.
The Berrics Canteen
Beagle Breaks Down his Board Setups
Baker‘s filmer Beagle has been one of the most prolific filmers in industry for the last 20 years. We know What’s in his bag, but what about his board? The switch crookaholic breaks down both of his board set ups for the boys at The Nine Club. Does Beagle skate hard of soft bushings? Does he file his grip before he cuts it? Which way does his Shake Junt griptape face? How soft are his filmer wheels? Does he like tight or loose trucks? Find out all of this and more in the latest video on The Nine Club’s More Nine Club YouTube Channel, above!
Charlie Thomas, Lead Singer Of The Drifters, Dead At 85
The Drifters’ Charlie Thomas—best known for hits such as “Under the Boardwalk,” “There Goes My Baby,” “This Magic Moment,” “Up on the Roof,” “On Broadway,” and “Save the Last Dance for Me”—has died at age 85. The tragic news was confirmed by his friend and fellow singer, Peter Lemongello Jr., via Instagram on Jan. 31. According to the New York Times, Thomas died following complications from liver cancer. “I am completely devastated and shattered after losing my best friend of so many years, Charlie Thomas, the last original recording member of The Legendary Drifters,” Lemongello wrote. More from VIBE.comRickey Smiley's Son,...
Comments / 0