2022 was second-busiest year ever for Oregon state parks. Last year was Oregon State Parks’ centennial — and now the agency has another reason to cheer. State parks saw their second-busiest year ever in 2022, the agency announced Thursday. According to Oregon State Parks, visitors logged 2.97 million camper nights last year, just 1.8% lower than 2021. Oregon’s 198 state parks racked up more than 52 million day-use visits, 2.7% fewer than 2021. “We know the next 100 years will bring challenges and opportunities, but we will meet them together with resilience and a sense of stewardship for these awe-inspiring places that belong to us all,” Oregon Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Sumption said in a statement. (OPB Staff)

