Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot

A newly released surveillance video shows who could be the person responsible for killing a councilwoman from Sayreville last week.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting in her SUV outside of her home at the Camelot at La Mer complex. The killing happened on Feb. 1.

The video was recorded around 7 p.m. – right around the time Dwumfour was killed. The video is not very clear but does match witness accounts that the gunman ran along an area of grass between two buildings and made his escape through a wooded path that borders the complex.

If the gunman made his way through this path, he only had two options to escape. One is to go out onto the Garden State Parkway, which is only a few yards away. He also could have scaled down an embankment onto nearby Ernston Road. Police have installed digital signs along Ernston Road, which ask for help from the public.

Dwumfour was heavily involved in her church in Newark – Champions Royal Assembly, which is based in Nigeria.

Dwumfour met her husband through the church. The two were recently married. Her relatives tell News 12 New Jersey that he is still in Nigeria where he works as a pastor within that church.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not offered any details on any potential suspects or what a motive could be in the shooting.

Dwumfour’s family plans on attending a memorial service Wednesday at Epic Church in Sayreville.